Bekaert : Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement 29 Jul 2022

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 21 July 2022 to 27 July 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 21 July 2022 to 22 July 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 640 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 21 July 2022 to 22 July 2022:





Repurchase of shares



Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 21 July 2022 XBRU 2 000 31.84 32.08 31.62 63 680 CEUX - - - - - TQEX - - - - - AQEU - - - - - 22 July 2022 XBRU 1 640 31.37 31.60 31.16 51 447 CEUX - - - - - TQEX - - - - - AQEU - - - - - Total 3 640 31.63 32.08 31.16 115 127

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 400 shares during the period from 21 July 2022 to 27 July 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 670 shares on Euronext Brussels.



The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 21 July 2022 to 27 July 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 21 July 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 22 July 2022 1 400 31.24 31.26 31.20 43 736 25 July 2022 600 31.33 31.40 31.30 18 798 26 July 2022 2 400 30.75 31.20 30.40 73 800 27 July 2022 0 0 Total 4 400 - - - 136 334





Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 21 July 2022 1 700 31,82 32.00 31.80 54 094 22 July 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 25 July 2022 700 31.44 31.50 31.40 22 008 26 July 2022 0 0 27 July 2022 1 270 31.22 31.60 31.00 39 649 Total 3 670 - - - 115 751

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 84 244 shares.

On 27 July 2022 after closing of the market.Bekaert holds 3 031 860 own shares, or 5.14 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.

