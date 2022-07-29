Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Bekaert NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEKB   BE0974258874

BEKAERT NV

(BEKB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04:01 2022-07-29 am EDT
33.92 EUR   +6.94%
03:45aBEKAERT : 2022 First half-year results 29 Jul 2022
PU
03:45aBEKAERT : announces the third tranche of its Share Buyback Program 29 Jul 2022
PU
03:45aBEKAERT : Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement 29 Jul 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bekaert : Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement 29 Jul 2022

07/29/2022 | 03:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Summary & download

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 21 July 2022 to 27 July 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 21 July 2022 to 22 July 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 640 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 21 July 2022 to 22 July 2022:



Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€)
21 July 2022 XBRU 2 000 31.84 32.08 31.62 63 680
CEUX - - - - -
TQEX - - - - -
AQEU - - - - -
22 July 2022 XBRU 1 640 31.37 31.60 31.16 51 447
CEUX - - - - -
TQEX - - - - -
AQEU - - - - -
Total 3 640 31.63 32.08 31.16 115 127

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 400 shares during the period from 21 July 2022 to 27 July 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 670 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 21 July 2022 to 27 July 2022:



Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
21 July 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
22 July 2022 1 400 31.24 31.26 31.20 43 736
25 July 2022 600 31.33 31.40 31.30 18 798
26 July 2022 2 400 30.75 31.20 30.40 73 800
27 July 2022 0 0
Total 4 400 - - - 136 334


Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
21 July 2022 1 700 31,82 32.00 31.80 54 094
22 July 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
25 July 2022 700 31.44 31.50 31.40 22 008
26 July 2022 0 0
27 July 2022 1 270 31.22 31.60 31.00 39 649
Total 3 670 - - - 115 751

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 84 244 shares.

On 27 July 2022 after closing of the market.Bekaert holds 3 031 860 own shares, or 5.14 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.

Attachment

Disclaimer

Bekaert NV published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 07:44:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BEKAERT NV
03:45aBEKAERT : 2022 First half-year results 29 Jul 2022
PU
03:45aBEKAERT : announces the third tranche of its Share Buyback Program 29 Jul 2022
PU
03:45aBEKAERT : Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement 29 Jul 2022
PU
02:01aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
01:46aBekaert announces the third tranche of its Share Buyback Program
GL
01:45aBekaert announces the third tranche of its Share Buyback Program
AQ
01:02aBEKAERT : 2022 First half-year results
GL
01:01aBEKAERT : 2022 First half-year results
AQ
07/28BEKAERT : Eriikka Söderström appointed Chair of the Audit, Risk and Finance Committee of B..
PU
07/22BEKAERT : Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement 22 Jul 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEKAERT NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 099 M 5 182 M 5 182 M
Net income 2022 348 M 354 M 354 M
Net Debt 2022 483 M 491 M 491 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,54x
Yield 2022 4,97%
Capitalization 1 826 M 1 855 M 1 855 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 23 450
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart BEKAERT NV
Duration : Period :
Bekaert NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEKAERT NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 31,72 €
Average target price 45,17 €
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oswald Schmid Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taoufiq Boussaid Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Tinggren Chairman
Gunter Van Craen Chief Digital & Information Officer
Annalisa Gigante Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEKAERT NV-18.96%1 855
KEYENCE CORPORATION-25.55%95 119
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-21.88%71 147
EATON CORPORATION PLC-15.37%56 526
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-4.93%51 289
NIDEC CORPORATION-32.25%38 467