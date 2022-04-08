Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Bekaert NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEKB   BE0974258874

BEKAERT NV

(BEKB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04/07 11:35:29 am EDT
34.40 EUR   -0.41%
02:11aDisposal of own shares by Bekaert
GL
02:01aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
02:00aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

04/08/2022 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

 

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 31 March 2022 to 6 April 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 31 March 2022 to 6 April 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 125 763 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 31 March 2022 and 6 April 2022:

   

Repurchase of shares

 
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€)
31 March 2022 Euronext Brussels 14 590 35.81 36.04 35.52 522 468
MTF CBOE 8 920 35.80 36.04 35.66 319 336
MTF Tuquoise 2 130 35.75 35.98 35.68 76 148
MTF Aquis 2 350 35.83 36.06 35.68 84 201
1 April 2022 Euronext Brussels 11 661 36.11 36.56 35.34 421 079
MTF CBOE 7 110 36.28 36.54 35.68 257 951
MTF Turquoise  692 36.26 36.48 35.78 25 092
MTF Aquis 1 816 36.26 36.48 35.66 65 848
4 April 2022 Euronext Brussels 12 340 36.19 36.50 35.76 446 585
MTF CBOE 9 122 36.20 36.50 35.74 330 216
MTF Turquoise  534 36.22 36.38 35.74 19 341
MTF Aquis 2 300 36.23 36.48 35.96 83 329
5 April 2022 Euronext Brussels 13 570 35.66 35.96 35.34 483 906
MTF CBOE 9 030 35.59 35.90 35.30 321 378
MTF Turquoise 2 100 35.62 35.88 35.50 74 802
MTF Aquis 2 300 35.65 35.88 35.54 81 995
6 April 2022 Euronext Brussels 12 768 34.97 35.62 34.62 446 497
MTF CBOE 8 670 34.91 35.56 34.66 302 670
MTF Turquoise 1 771 35.07 35.22 34.76 62 109
MTF Aquis 1 989 35.07 35.22 34.72 69 754
Total   125 763 35.74 36.56 34.62 4 494 704

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 10 200 shares during the period from 31 March 2022 to 6 April 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 31 March 2022 to 6 April 2022:

 

Purchase of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
31 March 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
1 April 2022 900 35.34 35.40 35.30 31 806
4 April 2022 800 35.90 36.00 35.80 28 720
5 April 2022 5 000 35.65 36.00 35.28 178 250
6 April 2022 3 500 34.81 35.20 34.54 121 835
Total 10 200  - - - 360 611


 

Sale of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
31 March 2022 3 000 35.74 36.00 35.70 107 220
1 April 2022 3 600 36.02 36.50 35.60 129 672
4 April 2022 400 36.40 36.40 36.40 14 560
5 April 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
6 April 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 7 000  - - - 251 452

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 78 132 shares.

On 6 April 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 213 169 own shares, or 5.32 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.


This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


All news about BEKAERT NV
02:11aDisposal of own shares by Bekaert
GL
02:01aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
02:00aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
04/01Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
04/01Disposal of own shares by Bekaert
GL
04/01BEKAERT NV : Security operations
CO
04/01BEKAERT NV : Share buyback
CO
03/31BEKAERT : Breaks Ground for Spain's Largest Solar Power Project with On-site Power Consump..
PU
03/29BEKAERT : Publication transparency notification
GL
03/29BEKAERT : Publication transparency notification
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEKAERT NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 4 853 M 5 291 M 5 291 M
Net income 2022 274 M 299 M 299 M
Net Debt 2022 351 M 383 M 383 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,74x
Yield 2022 4,65%
Capitalization 1 977 M 2 155 M 2 155 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 23 450
Free-Float 57,9%
Chart BEKAERT NV
Duration : Period :
Bekaert NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEKAERT NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 34,40 €
Average target price 52,50 €
Spread / Average Target 52,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oswald Schmid Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taoufiq Boussaid Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Tinggren Chairman
Gunter Van Craen Chief Digital & Information Officer
Annalisa Gigante Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEKAERT NV-12.11%2 155
KEYENCE CORPORATION-19.23%114 389
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-16.58%89 464
EATON CORPORATION PLC-16.18%57 882
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.3.45%57 131
NIDEC CORPORATION-30.21%44 467