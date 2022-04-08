Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
04/08/2022 | 02:00am EDT
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 31 March 2022 to 6 April 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 31 March 2022 to 6 April 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 125 763 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 31 March 2022 and 6 April 2022:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
31 March 2022
Euronext Brussels
14 590
35.81
36.04
35.52
522 468
MTF CBOE
8 920
35.80
36.04
35.66
319 336
MTF Tuquoise
2 130
35.75
35.98
35.68
76 148
MTF Aquis
2 350
35.83
36.06
35.68
84 201
1 April 2022
Euronext Brussels
11 661
36.11
36.56
35.34
421 079
MTF CBOE
7 110
36.28
36.54
35.68
257 951
MTF Turquoise
692
36.26
36.48
35.78
25 092
MTF Aquis
1 816
36.26
36.48
35.66
65 848
4 April 2022
Euronext Brussels
12 340
36.19
36.50
35.76
446 585
MTF CBOE
9 122
36.20
36.50
35.74
330 216
MTF Turquoise
534
36.22
36.38
35.74
19 341
MTF Aquis
2 300
36.23
36.48
35.96
83 329
5 April 2022
Euronext Brussels
13 570
35.66
35.96
35.34
483 906
MTF CBOE
9 030
35.59
35.90
35.30
321 378
MTF Turquoise
2 100
35.62
35.88
35.50
74 802
MTF Aquis
2 300
35.65
35.88
35.54
81 995
6 April 2022
Euronext Brussels
12 768
34.97
35.62
34.62
446 497
MTF CBOE
8 670
34.91
35.56
34.66
302 670
MTF Turquoise
1 771
35.07
35.22
34.76
62 109
MTF Aquis
1 989
35.07
35.22
34.72
69 754
Total
125 763
35.74
36.56
34.62
4 494 704
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 10 200 shares during the period from 31 March 2022 to 6 April 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 31 March 2022 to 6 April 2022:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
31 March 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
1 April 2022
900
35.34
35.40
35.30
31 806
4 April 2022
800
35.90
36.00
35.80
28 720
5 April 2022
5 000
35.65
36.00
35.28
178 250
6 April 2022
3 500
34.81
35.20
34.54
121 835
Total
10 200
-
-
-
360 611
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
31 March 2022
3 000
35.74
36.00
35.70
107 220
1 April 2022
3 600
36.02
36.50
35.60
129 672
4 April 2022
400
36.40
36.40
36.40
14 560
5 April 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
6 April 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
7 000
-
-
-
251 452
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 78 132 shares.
On 6 April 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 213 169 own shares, or 5.32 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.