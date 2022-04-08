Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 31 March 2022 to 6 April 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 31 March 2022 to 6 April 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 125 763 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 31 March 2022 and 6 April 2022:





Repurchase of shares



Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 31 March 2022 Euronext Brussels 14 590 35.81 36.04 35.52 522 468 MTF CBOE 8 920 35.80 36.04 35.66 319 336 MTF Tuquoise 2 130 35.75 35.98 35.68 76 148 MTF Aquis 2 350 35.83 36.06 35.68 84 201 1 April 2022 Euronext Brussels 11 661 36.11 36.56 35.34 421 079 MTF CBOE 7 110 36.28 36.54 35.68 257 951 MTF Turquoise 692 36.26 36.48 35.78 25 092 MTF Aquis 1 816 36.26 36.48 35.66 65 848 4 April 2022 Euronext Brussels 12 340 36.19 36.50 35.76 446 585 MTF CBOE 9 122 36.20 36.50 35.74 330 216 MTF Turquoise 534 36.22 36.38 35.74 19 341 MTF Aquis 2 300 36.23 36.48 35.96 83 329 5 April 2022 Euronext Brussels 13 570 35.66 35.96 35.34 483 906 MTF CBOE 9 030 35.59 35.90 35.30 321 378 MTF Turquoise 2 100 35.62 35.88 35.50 74 802 MTF Aquis 2 300 35.65 35.88 35.54 81 995 6 April 2022 Euronext Brussels 12 768 34.97 35.62 34.62 446 497 MTF CBOE 8 670 34.91 35.56 34.66 302 670 MTF Turquoise 1 771 35.07 35.22 34.76 62 109 MTF Aquis 1 989 35.07 35.22 34.72 69 754 Total 125 763 35.74 36.56 34.62 4 494 704

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 10 200 shares during the period from 31 March 2022 to 6 April 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 31 March 2022 to 6 April 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 31 March 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 1 April 2022 900 35.34 35.40 35.30 31 806 4 April 2022 800 35.90 36.00 35.80 28 720 5 April 2022 5 000 35.65 36.00 35.28 178 250 6 April 2022 3 500 34.81 35.20 34.54 121 835 Total 10 200 - - - 360 611









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 31 March 2022 3 000 35.74 36.00 35.70 107 220 1 April 2022 3 600 36.02 36.50 35.60 129 672 4 April 2022 400 36.40 36.40 36.40 14 560 5 April 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 6 April 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 7 000 - - - 251 452

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 78 132 shares.

On 6 April 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 213 169 own shares, or 5.32 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.



This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

