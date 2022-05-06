Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement





Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 28 April 2022 to 4 May 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 28 April 2022 to 4 May 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 111 601 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 28 April 2022 and 4 May 2022:





Repurchase of shares



Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 28 April 2022 Euronext Brussels 10 490 35.38 35.74 34.84 371 136 MTF CBOE 9 502 35.40 35.76 34.84 336 371 MTF Tuquoise 1 182 35.38 35.72 35.02 41 819 MTF Aquis 1 984 35.37 35.72 35.02 70 174 29 April 2022 Euronext Brussels 10 252 35.71 35.94 35.36 366 099 MTF CBOE 9 521 35.74 35.94 35.52 340 281 MTF Turquoise 1 083 35.74 35.88 35.56 38 706 MTF Aquis 1 942 35.71 35.90 35.58 69 349 2 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 10 105 35.52 35.84 34.60 358 930 MTF CBOE 9 346 35.53 35.86 35.08 332 063 MTF Turquoise 1 178 35.48 35.74 35.08 41 795 MTF Aquis 1 925 35.54 35.82 35.12 68 415 3 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 929 35.78 36.04 35.56 355 260 MTF CBOE 8 942 35.78 36.02 35.58 319 945 MTF Turquoise 1 111 35.78 35.98 35.64 39 752 MTF Aquis 1 968 35.79 36.04 35.58 70 435 4 May 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 424 35.59 36.00 35.24 335 400 MTF CBOE 8 722 35.59 36.00 35.22 310 416 MTF Turquoise 1 034 35.58 35.82 35.34 36 790 MTF Aquis 1 961 35.60 35.94 35.36 69 812 Total 111 601 35.60 36.04 34.60 3 972 946

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 600 shares during the period from 28 April 2022 to 4 May 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 28 April 2022 to 4 May 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 28 April 2022 1 400 35.09 35.20 35.00 49 126 29 April 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 2 May 2022 1 600 35.10 35.40 34.80 56 160 3 May 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 4 May 2022 1 600 35.46 35.70 35.30 56 736 Total 4 600 - - - 162 022









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 28 April 2022 1 810 35.34 35.80 35.00 63 965 29 April 2022 1 190 35.60 35.80 35.40 42 364 2 May 2022 800 35.70 35.70 35.70 28 560 3 May 2022 400 36.00 36.00 36.00 14 400 4 May 2022 400 36.00 36.00 36.00 14 400 Total 4 600 - - - 163 689

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 75 132 shares.

On 4 May 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 621 920 own shares, or 5.99 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.

Attachment