Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 28 April 2022 to 4 May 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the first tranche of €30 million started on 18 March 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 28 April 2022 to 4 May 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 111 601 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the first tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 28 April 2022 and 4 May 2022:
|
|
Repurchase of shares
| Date
| Market
| Number of Shares
| Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price paid (€)
| Lowest Price paid (€)
| Total Amount (€)
| 28 April 2022
| Euronext Brussels
| 10 490
| 35.38
| 35.74
| 34.84
| 371 136
| MTF CBOE
| 9 502
| 35.40
| 35.76
| 34.84
| 336 371
| MTF Tuquoise
| 1 182
| 35.38
| 35.72
| 35.02
| 41 819
| MTF Aquis
| 1 984
| 35.37
| 35.72
| 35.02
| 70 174
| 29 April 2022
| Euronext Brussels
| 10 252
| 35.71
| 35.94
| 35.36
| 366 099
| MTF CBOE
| 9 521
| 35.74
| 35.94
| 35.52
| 340 281
| MTF Turquoise
| 1 083
| 35.74
| 35.88
| 35.56
| 38 706
| MTF Aquis
| 1 942
| 35.71
| 35.90
| 35.58
| 69 349
| 2 May 2022
| Euronext Brussels
| 10 105
| 35.52
| 35.84
| 34.60
| 358 930
| MTF CBOE
| 9 346
| 35.53
| 35.86
| 35.08
| 332 063
| MTF Turquoise
| 1 178
| 35.48
| 35.74
| 35.08
| 41 795
| MTF Aquis
| 1 925
| 35.54
| 35.82
| 35.12
| 68 415
| 3 May 2022
| Euronext Brussels
| 9 929
| 35.78
| 36.04
| 35.56
| 355 260
| MTF CBOE
| 8 942
| 35.78
| 36.02
| 35.58
| 319 945
| MTF Turquoise
| 1 111
| 35.78
| 35.98
| 35.64
| 39 752
| MTF Aquis
| 1 968
| 35.79
| 36.04
| 35.58
| 70 435
| 4 May 2022
| Euronext Brussels
| 9 424
| 35.59
| 36.00
| 35.24
| 335 400
| MTF CBOE
| 8 722
| 35.59
| 36.00
| 35.22
| 310 416
| MTF Turquoise
| 1 034
| 35.58
| 35.82
| 35.34
| 36 790
| MTF Aquis
| 1 961
| 35.60
| 35.94
| 35.36
| 69 812
| Total
|
| 111 601
| 35.60
| 36.04
| 34.60
| 3 972 946
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 18 March 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 4 600 shares during the period from 28 April 2022 to 4 May 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 600 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 28 April 2022 to 4 May 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
| Date
| Number of Shares
| Average Price (€)
| Highest Price (€)
| Lowest Price (€)
| Total Amount (€)
| 28 April 2022
| 1 400
| 35.09
| 35.20
| 35.00
| 49 126
| 29 April 2022
| 0
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0
| 2 May 2022
| 1 600
| 35.10
| 35.40
| 34.80
| 56 160
| 3 May 2022
| 0
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0
| 4 May 2022
| 1 600
| 35.46
| 35.70
| 35.30
| 56 736
| Total
| 4 600
| -
| -
| -
| 162 022
|
Sale of shares
| Date
| Number of Shares
| Average Price (€)
| Highest Price (€)
| Lowest Price (€)
| Total Amount (€)
| 28 April 2022
| 1 810
| 35.34
| 35.80
| 35.00
| 63 965
| 29 April 2022
| 1 190
| 35.60
| 35.80
| 35.40
| 42 364
| 2 May 2022
| 800
| 35.70
| 35.70
| 35.70
| 28 560
| 3 May 2022
| 400
| 36.00
| 36.00
| 36.00
| 14 400
| 4 May 2022
| 400
| 36.00
| 36.00
| 36.00
| 14 400
| Total
| 4 600
| -
| -
| -
| 163 689
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 75 132 shares.
On 4 May 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 621 920 own shares, or 5.99 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.