Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Bekaert NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEKB   BE0974258874

BEKAERT NV

(BEKB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-06-23 am EDT
32.02 EUR   -2.91%
02:16aBEKAERT : Publication transparency notification
GL
02:15aBEKAERT : Publication transparency notification
AQ
02:01aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

06/24/2022 | 02:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 16 June 2022 to 22 June 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 16 June 2022 to 22 June 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 97 185 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 16 June 2022 and 22 June 2022:

  

Repurchase of shares

 
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€)
16 June 2022 XBRU 8 794 33.29 34.52 32.36 292 752
CEUX 7 082 33.31 34.52 32.40 235 901
TQEX 1 044 33.43 34.28 33.20 34 901
AQEU 1 881 33.23 34.52 32.36 62 506
17 June 2022 XBRU 9 103 32.97 33.34 32.48 300 126
CEUX 7 375 32.97 33.32 32.54 243 154
TQEX 1 133 32.99 33.10 32.84 37 378
AQEU 1 930 32.99 33.20 32.74 63 671
20 June 2022 XBRU 9 214 33.29 33.54 32.82 306 734
CEUX 6 685 33.25 33.50 32.72 222 276
TQEX  946 33.26 33.54 32.80 31 464
AQEU 1 715 33.28 33.54 32.80 57 075
21 June 2022 XBRU 9 703 34.09 34.42 33.64 330 775
CEUX 7 530 34.13 34.42 33.74 256 999
TQEX 1 165 34.11 34.34 33.80 39 738
AQEU 1 926 34.11 34.34 33.82 65 696
22 June 2022 XBRU 9 598 33.03 33.40 32.62 317 022
CEUX 7 400 33.03 33.40 32.58 244 422
TQEX 1 129 33.05 33.40 32.70 37 313
AQEU 1 832 33.05 33.40 32.80 60 548
 Total   97 185 33.34 34.52 32.36 3 240 451

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 9 100 shares during the period from 16 June 2022 to 22 June 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 900 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 16 June 2022 to 22 June 2022:

 

Purchase of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
16 June 2022 4 000 33.16 34.20 32.38 132 640
17 June 2022 300 32.50 32.50 32.50 9 750
20 June 2022 800 32.90 33.00 32.80 26 320
21 June 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
22 June 2022 4 000 33.03 33.28 32.60 132 120
Total 9 100 - - 300 830


 

Sale of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
16 June 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
17 June 2022 2 000 33.09 33.10 33.08 66 180
20 June 2022 1 000 33.45 33.50 33.40 33 450
21 June 2022 1 900 34.18 34.40 34.00 64 942
22 June 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 4 900 - - 164 572

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 77 522 shares.

On 22 June 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 209 447 own shares, or 6.96 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.


Attachment


All news about BEKAERT NV
02:16aBEKAERT : Publication transparency notification
GL
02:15aBEKAERT : Publication transparency notification
AQ
02:01aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
02:00aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
06/20BEKAERT : Publication transparency notification
GL
06/20BEKAERT : Publication transparency notification
AQ
06/20BEKAERT NV : Share buyback
CO
06/17Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
06/17Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
AQ
06/17BEKAERT NV : Share buyback
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEKAERT NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 123 M 5 387 M 5 387 M
Net income 2022 337 M 354 M 354 M
Net Debt 2022 440 M 462 M 462 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,85x
Yield 2022 4,85%
Capitalization 1 858 M 1 954 M 1 954 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 23 450
Free-Float 58,3%
Chart BEKAERT NV
Duration : Period :
Bekaert NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEKAERT NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 32,98 €
Average target price 50,67 €
Spread / Average Target 53,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oswald Schmid Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taoufiq Boussaid Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Tinggren Chairman
Gunter Van Craen Chief Digital & Information Officer
Annalisa Gigante Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEKAERT NV-18.19%1 954
KEYENCE CORPORATION-34.44%84 619
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-35.06%66 346
EATON CORPORATION PLC-26.96%50 362
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-15.60%46 603
NIDEC CORPORATION-41.85%33 449