Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
06/24/2022 | 02:00am EDT
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 16 June 2022 to 22 June 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 16 June 2022 to 22 June 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 97 185 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 16 June 2022 and 22 June 2022:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
16 June 2022
XBRU
8 794
33.29
34.52
32.36
292 752
CEUX
7 082
33.31
34.52
32.40
235 901
TQEX
1 044
33.43
34.28
33.20
34 901
AQEU
1 881
33.23
34.52
32.36
62 506
17 June 2022
XBRU
9 103
32.97
33.34
32.48
300 126
CEUX
7 375
32.97
33.32
32.54
243 154
TQEX
1 133
32.99
33.10
32.84
37 378
AQEU
1 930
32.99
33.20
32.74
63 671
20 June 2022
XBRU
9 214
33.29
33.54
32.82
306 734
CEUX
6 685
33.25
33.50
32.72
222 276
TQEX
946
33.26
33.54
32.80
31 464
AQEU
1 715
33.28
33.54
32.80
57 075
21 June 2022
XBRU
9 703
34.09
34.42
33.64
330 775
CEUX
7 530
34.13
34.42
33.74
256 999
TQEX
1 165
34.11
34.34
33.80
39 738
AQEU
1 926
34.11
34.34
33.82
65 696
22 June 2022
XBRU
9 598
33.03
33.40
32.62
317 022
CEUX
7 400
33.03
33.40
32.58
244 422
TQEX
1 129
33.05
33.40
32.70
37 313
AQEU
1 832
33.05
33.40
32.80
60 548
Total
97 185
33.34
34.52
32.36
3 240 451
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 9 100 shares during the period from 16 June 2022 to 22 June 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 4 900 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 16 June 2022 to 22 June 2022:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
16 June 2022
4 000
33.16
34.20
32.38
132 640
17 June 2022
300
32.50
32.50
32.50
9 750
20 June 2022
800
32.90
33.00
32.80
26 320
21 June 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
22 June 2022
4 000
33.03
33.28
32.60
132 120
Total
9 100
-
-
-
300 830
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
16 June 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
17 June 2022
2 000
33.09
33.10
33.08
66 180
20 June 2022
1 000
33.45
33.50
33.40
33 450
21 June 2022
1 900
34.18
34.40
34.00
64 942
22 June 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
4 900
-
-
-
164 572
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 77 522 shares.
On 22 June 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 209 447 own shares, or 6.96 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.