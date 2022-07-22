Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Bekaert NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEKB   BE0974258874

BEKAERT NV

(BEKB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-07-21 am EDT
31.60 EUR   +0.25%
02:31aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
02:30aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
07/15BEKAERT : Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement 15 Jul 2022
PU
Summary 
Summary

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

07/22/2022 | 02:31am EDT
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 14 July 2022 to 20 July 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 14 July 2022 to 20 July 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 25 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 14 July 2022 to 20 July 2022:

  

Repurchase of shares

 
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€)
14 July 2022 XBRU 5 000 31.39 31.78 31.00 156 950
CEUX - - - - -
TQEX - - - - -
AQEU - - - - -
15 July 2022 XBRU 5 000 31.22 31.54 30.88 156 100
CEUX - - - - -
TQEX - - - - -
AQEU - - - - -
18 July 2022 XBRU 5 000 30.30 30.88 29.72 151 500
CEUX - - - - -
TQEX - - - - -
AQEU - - - - -
19 July 2022 XBRU 5 000 29.94 30.64 29.46 149 700
CEUX - - - - -
TQEX - - - - -
AQEU - - - - -
20 July 2022 XBRU 5 000 30.99 31.30 30.66 154 950
CEUX - - - - -
TQEX - - - - -
AQEU - - - - -
 Total   25 000 30.77 31.78 29.46  769 200

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 8 502 shares during the period from 14 July 2022 to 20 July 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 10 202 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 14 July 2022 to 20 July 2022:

 

Purchase of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
14 July 2022 1 901 31.14 31.40 31.00 59 197
15 July 2022  401 30.90 31.00 30.90 12 391
18 July 2022 5 400 30.36 30.78 29.80 163 944
19 July 2022  800 29.50 29.50 29.50 23 600
20 July 2022  0 0.00 0.00 0.00  0
Total 8 502  - - - 259 132


 

Sale of shares

 
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
14 July 2022 1 201 31.60 31.80 31.40 37 952
15 July 2022  801 31.30 31.40 31.00 25 071
18 July 2022 2 000 30.55 30.60 30.50 61 100
19 July 2022  400 30.50 30.50 30.50 12 200
20 July 2022 5 800 31.08 31.40 30.90 180 264
Total 10 202 - - 316 587

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 83 514 shares.

On 20 July 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 027 490 own shares, or 5.13 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.


 

Attachment


All news about BEKAERT NV
Financials
Sales 2022 5 099 M 5 195 M 5 195 M
Net income 2022 348 M 355 M 355 M
Net Debt 2022 483 M 492 M 492 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,51x
Yield 2022 4,98%
Capitalization 1 819 M 1 853 M 1 853 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 23 450
Free-Float 57,2%
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEKAERT NV-19.26%1 853
KEYENCE CORPORATION-27.82%95 458
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-27.29%69 390
EATON CORPORATION PLC-22.55%53 406
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-9.97%49 074
NIDEC CORPORATION-31.12%40 202