Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 14 July 2022 to 20 July 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 14 July 2022 to 20 July 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 25 000 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 14 July 2022 to 20 July 2022:
|
|
Repurchase of shares
| Date
| Market
| Number of Shares
| Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price paid (€)
| Lowest Price paid (€)
| Total Amount (€)
| 14 July 2022
| XBRU
| 5 000
| 31.39
| 31.78
| 31.00
| 156 950
| CEUX
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| TQEX
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| AQEU
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| 15 July 2022
| XBRU
| 5 000
| 31.22
| 31.54
| 30.88
| 156 100
| CEUX
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| TQEX
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| AQEU
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| 18 July 2022
| XBRU
| 5 000
| 30.30
| 30.88
| 29.72
| 151 500
| CEUX
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| TQEX
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| AQEU
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| 19 July 2022
| XBRU
| 5 000
| 29.94
| 30.64
| 29.46
| 149 700
| CEUX
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| TQEX
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| AQEU
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| 20 July 2022
| XBRU
| 5 000
| 30.99
| 31.30
| 30.66
| 154 950
| CEUX
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| TQEX
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| AQEU
| -
| -
| -
| -
| -
| Total
|
| 25 000
| 30.77
| 31.78
| 29.46
| 769 200
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 8 502 shares during the period from 14 July 2022 to 20 July 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 10 202 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 14 July 2022 to 20 July 2022:
|
Purchase of shares
| Date
| Number of Shares
| Average Price (€)
| Highest Price (€)
| Lowest Price (€)
| Total Amount (€)
| 14 July 2022
| 1 901
| 31.14
| 31.40
| 31.00
| 59 197
| 15 July 2022
| 401
| 30.90
| 31.00
| 30.90
| 12 391
| 18 July 2022
| 5 400
| 30.36
| 30.78
| 29.80
| 163 944
| 19 July 2022
| 800
| 29.50
| 29.50
| 29.50
| 23 600
| 20 July 2022
| 0
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0
| Total
| 8 502
| -
| -
| -
| 259 132
|
Sale of shares
| Date
| Number of Shares
| Average Price (€)
| Highest Price (€)
| Lowest Price (€)
| Total Amount (€)
| 14 July 2022
| 1 201
| 31.60
| 31.80
| 31.40
| 37 952
| 15 July 2022
| 801
| 31.30
| 31.40
| 31.00
| 25 071
| 18 July 2022
| 2 000
| 30.55
| 30.60
| 30.50
| 61 100
| 19 July 2022
| 400
| 30.50
| 30.50
| 30.50
| 12 200
| 20 July 2022
| 5 800
| 31.08
| 31.40
| 30.90
| 180 264
| Total
| 10 202
| -
| -
| -
| 316 587
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 83 514 shares.
On 20 July 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 027 490 own shares, or 5.13 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.