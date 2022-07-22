Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 14 July 2022 to 20 July 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 14 July 2022 to 20 July 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 25 000 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 14 July 2022 to 20 July 2022:





Repurchase of shares



Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 14 July 2022 XBRU 5 000 31.39 31.78 31.00 156 950 CEUX - - - - - TQEX - - - - - AQEU - - - - - 15 July 2022 XBRU 5 000 31.22 31.54 30.88 156 100 CEUX - - - - - TQEX - - - - - AQEU - - - - - 18 July 2022 XBRU 5 000 30.30 30.88 29.72 151 500 CEUX - - - - - TQEX - - - - - AQEU - - - - - 19 July 2022 XBRU 5 000 29.94 30.64 29.46 149 700 CEUX - - - - - TQEX - - - - - AQEU - - - - - 20 July 2022 XBRU 5 000 30.99 31.30 30.66 154 950 CEUX - - - - - TQEX - - - - - AQEU - - - - - Total 25 000 30.77 31.78 29.46 769 200

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 8 502 shares during the period from 14 July 2022 to 20 July 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 10 202 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 14 July 2022 to 20 July 2022:





Purchase of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 14 July 2022 1 901 31.14 31.40 31.00 59 197 15 July 2022 401 30.90 31.00 30.90 12 391 18 July 2022 5 400 30.36 30.78 29.80 163 944 19 July 2022 800 29.50 29.50 29.50 23 600 20 July 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 8 502 - - - 259 132









Sale of shares



Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 14 July 2022 1 201 31.60 31.80 31.40 37 952 15 July 2022 801 31.30 31.40 31.00 25 071 18 July 2022 2 000 30.55 30.60 30.50 61 100 19 July 2022 400 30.50 30.50 30.50 12 200 20 July 2022 5 800 31.08 31.40 30.90 180 264 Total 10 202 - - - 316 587

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 83 514 shares.

On 20 July 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 027 490 own shares, or 5.13 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.





Attachment