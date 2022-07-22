Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 14 July 2022 to 20 July 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the second tranche of €30 million started on 11 May 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 14 July 2022 to 20 July 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 25 000 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the second tranche of the share buy back program during the period from 14 July 2022 to 20 July 2022:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
14 July 2022
XBRU
5 000
31.39
31.78
31.00
156 950
CEUX
-
-
-
-
-
TQEX
-
-
-
-
-
AQEU
-
-
-
-
-
15 July 2022
XBRU
5 000
31.22
31.54
30.88
156 100
CEUX
-
-
-
-
-
TQEX
-
-
-
-
-
AQEU
-
-
-
-
-
18 July 2022
XBRU
5 000
30.30
30.88
29.72
151 500
CEUX
-
-
-
-
-
TQEX
-
-
-
-
-
AQEU
-
-
-
-
-
19 July 2022
XBRU
5 000
29.94
30.64
29.46
149 700
CEUX
-
-
-
-
-
TQEX
-
-
-
-
-
AQEU
-
-
-
-
-
20 July 2022
XBRU
5 000
30.99
31.30
30.66
154 950
CEUX
-
-
-
-
-
TQEX
-
-
-
-
-
AQEU
-
-
-
-
-
Total
25 000
30.77
31.78
29.46
769 200
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 11 May 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021), Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 8 502 shares during the period from 14 July 2022 to 20 July 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 10 202 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 14 July 2022 to 20 July 2022:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
14 July 2022
1 901
31.14
31.40
31.00
59 197
15 July 2022
401
30.90
31.00
30.90
12 391
18 July 2022
5 400
30.36
30.78
29.80
163 944
19 July 2022
800
29.50
29.50
29.50
23 600
20 July 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
8 502
-
-
-
259 132
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
14 July 2022
1 201
31.60
31.80
31.40
37 952
15 July 2022
801
31.30
31.40
31.00
25 071
18 July 2022
2 000
30.55
30.60
30.50
61 100
19 July 2022
400
30.50
30.50
30.50
12 200
20 July 2022
5 800
31.08
31.40
30.90
180 264
Total
10 202
-
-
-
316 587
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 83 514 shares.
On 20 July 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 027 490 own shares, or 5.13 % of the total number of the outstanding shares.