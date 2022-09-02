Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 25 August 2022 to 31 August 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 25 August 2022 to 31 August 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 63 746 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 25 August 2022 to 31 August 2022:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 25 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 800 31.08 31.38 30.90 242 412 MTF CBOE 5 200 31.11 31.32 30.90 161 782 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 26 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 900 31.59 31.96 31.08 249 555 MTF CBOE 5 100 31.58 31.98 31.08 161 069 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 29 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 000 30.89 31.20 30.42 216 213 MTF CBOE 4 800 30.89 31.18 30.42 148 285 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 30 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 6 900 31.49 31.78 30.98 217 282 MTF CBOE 4 700 31.49 31.72 31.00 147 984 MTF Turquoise 580 31.47 31.80 31.00 18 255 MTF Aquis 820 31.49 31.80 31.06 25 818 31 August 2022 Euronext Brussels 6 751 30.81 31.18 30.56 208 008 MTF CBOE 4 676 30.81 31.16 30.58 144 066 MTF Turquoise 587 30.80 31.06 30.60 18 082 MTF Aquis 932 30.81 31.18 30.60 28 712 Total 63 746 31.18 31.98 30.42 1 987 523

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the liquidity agreement entered into by Bekaert with Kepler Cheuvreux on 2 September 2021 (see press release of 3 September 2021) , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 763 shares during the period from 25 August 2022 to 31 August 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 25 August 2022 to 31 August 2022:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 25 August 2022 2 163 31.04 31.10 31.00 67 140 26 August 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 29 August 2022 2 000 30.77 30.98 30.60 61 540 30 August 2022 1 000 31.04 31.08 31.00 31 040 31 August 2022 1 600 30.75 30.90 30.60 49 200 Total 6 763 — — — 208 920





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 25 August 2022 400 31.40 31.40 31.40 12 560 26 August 2022 2 600 31.64 32.00 31.42 82 264 29 August 2022 1 000 31.10 31.10 31.10 31 100 30 August 2022 4 000 31.49 31.80 31.20 125 960 31 August 2022 400 31.20 31.20 31.20 12 480 Total 8 400 — — — 264 364

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 84 171 shares.

On 31 August 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 339 171 own shares, or 5.66% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.





