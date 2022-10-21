Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022
Share Buyback Program
In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 96 932 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022:
|
| Repurchase of shares
| Date
| Market
| Number of Shares
| Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price paid (€)
| Lowest Price paid (€)
| Total Amount (€)
| 13 October 2022
| Euronext Brussels
| 9 793
| 27.99
| 28.50
| 27.46
| 274 106
|
| MTF CBOE
| 7 196
| 28.15
| 28.50
| 27.44
| 202 567
|
| MTF Turquoise
| 1 187
| 27.66
| 27.66
| 27.66
| 32 832
|
| MTF Aquis
| 1 918
| 27.67
| 27.68
| 27.64
| 53 071
| 14 October 2022
| Euronext Brussels
| 11 077
| 28.04
| 28.98
| 27.66
| 310 599
|
| MTF CBOE
| 10 725
| 28.02
| 28.74
| 27.68
| 300 515
|
| MTF Turquoise
| 1 206
| 28.00
| 28.00
| 28.00
| 33 768
|
| MTF Aquis
| 1 967
| 28.00
| 28.00
| 28.00
| 55 076
| 17 October 2022
| Euronext Brussels
| 3 664
| 27.84
| 28.04
| 27.56
| 102 006
|
| MTF CBOE
| 2 436
| 27.73
| 28.00
| 27.58
| 67 550
|
| MTF Turquoise
| —
| —
| —
| —
| —
|
| MTF Aquis
| —
| —
| —
| —
| —
| 18 October 2022
| Euronext Brussels
| 11 063
| 27.85
| 28.12
| 27.64
| 308 105
|
| MTF CBOE
| 10 435
| 27.83
| 28.04
| 27.68
| 290 406
|
| MTF Turquoise
| —
| —
| —
| —
| —
|
| MTF Aquis
| —
| —
| —
| —
| —
| 19 October 2022
| Euronext Brussels
| 10 664
| 27.91
| 28.28
| 27.74
| 297 632
|
| MTF CBOE
| 10 447
| 27.89
| 28.26
| 27.72
| 291 367
|
| MTF Turquoise
| 1 159
| 27.78
| 27.78
| 27.78
| 32 197
|
| MTF Aquis
| 1 995
| 27.74
| 27.74
| 27.74
| 55 341
| Total
|
| 96 932
| 27.93
| 28.98
| 27.44
| 2 707 138
As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.
Liquidity agreement
In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 794 shares during the period from 13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 900 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from
13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022:
|
| Purchase of shares
| Date
| Number of Shares
| Average Price (€)
| Highest Price (€)
| Lowest Price (€)
| Total Amount (€)
| 13 October 2022
| 994
| 27.70
| 27.80
| 27.60
| 27 534
| 14 October 2022
| 4 500
| 27.94
| 28.30
| 27.70
| 125 730
| 17 October 2022
| 500
| 27.60
| 27.60
| 27.60
| 13 800
| 18 October 2022
| 1 400
| 27.80
| 27.84
| 27.70
| 38 920
| 19 October 2022
| 400
| 27.60
| 27.60
| 27.60
| 11 040
| Total
| 7 794
| —
| —
| —
| 217 024
|
| Sale of shares
| Date
| Number of Shares
| Average Price (€)
| Highest Price (€)
| Lowest Price (€)
| Total Amount (€)
| 13 October 2022
| 1 300
| 28.37
| 28.50
| 28.20
| 36 881
| 14 October 2022
| 1 600
| 28.85
| 29.00
| 28.80
| 46 160
| 17 October 2022
| 2 950
| 28.01
| 28.20
| 27.80
| 82 630
| 18 October 2022
| 410
| 28.00
| 28.20
| 28.00
| 11 480
| 19 October 2022
| 640
| 28.06
| 28.20
| 27.90
| 17 958
| Total
| 6 900
| —
| —
| —
| 195 109
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 83 671 shares.
On 19 October 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 008 950 own shares, or 6.79% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
