Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022 , the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 96 932 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 13 October 2022 Euronext Brussels 9 793 27.99 28.50 27.46 274 106 MTF CBOE 7 196 28.15 28.50 27.44 202 567 MTF Turquoise 1 187 27.66 27.66 27.66 32 832 MTF Aquis 1 918 27.67 27.68 27.64 53 071 14 October 2022 Euronext Brussels 11 077 28.04 28.98 27.66 310 599 MTF CBOE 10 725 28.02 28.74 27.68 300 515 MTF Turquoise 1 206 28.00 28.00 28.00 33 768 MTF Aquis 1 967 28.00 28.00 28.00 55 076 17 October 2022 Euronext Brussels 3 664 27.84 28.04 27.56 102 006 MTF CBOE 2 436 27.73 28.00 27.58 67 550 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 18 October 2022 Euronext Brussels 11 063 27.85 28.12 27.64 308 105 MTF CBOE 10 435 27.83 28.04 27.68 290 406 MTF Turquoise — — — — — MTF Aquis — — — — — 19 October 2022 Euronext Brussels 10 664 27.91 28.28 27.74 297 632 MTF CBOE 10 447 27.89 28.26 27.72 291 367 MTF Turquoise 1 159 27.78 27.78 27.78 32 197 MTF Aquis 1 995 27.74 27.74 27.74 55 341 Total 96 932 27.93 28.98 27.44 2 707 138

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 794 shares during the period from 13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 900 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from

13 October 2022 to 19 October 2022:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 13 October 2022 994 27.70 27.80 27.60 27 534 14 October 2022 4 500 27.94 28.30 27.70 125 730 17 October 2022 500 27.60 27.60 27.60 13 800 18 October 2022 1 400 27.80 27.84 27.70 38 920 19 October 2022 400 27.60 27.60 27.60 11 040 Total 7 794 — — — 217 024





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 13 October 2022 1 300 28.37 28.50 28.20 36 881 14 October 2022 1 600 28.85 29.00 28.80 46 160 17 October 2022 2 950 28.01 28.20 27.80 82 630 18 October 2022 410 28.00 28.20 28.00 11 480 19 October 2022 640 28.06 28.20 27.90 17 958 Total 6 900 — — — 195 109

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 83 671 shares.

On 19 October 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 008 950 own shares, or 6.79% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

Attachment