  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Bekaert NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEKB   BE0974258874

BEKAERT NV

(BEKB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-10-27 am EDT
28.22 EUR   -0.07%
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

10/28/2022 | 02:16am EDT
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 20 October 2022 to 26 October 2022

Share Buyback Program

In the context of the share buyback program of Bekaert, announced on 25 February 2022, the third tranche of € 30 million started on 29 July 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 20 October 2022 to 26 October 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 53 640 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the third tranche of the share buyback program during the period from 20 October 2022 to 26 October 2022:

  Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€)
20 October 2022 Euronext Brussels 4 226 27.53 27.60 27.42 116 342
  MTF CBOE 3 120 27.50 27.60 27.36 85 800
  MTF Turquoise
  MTF Aquis
21 October 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 697 27.59 27.84 27.34 212 360
  MTF CBOE 6 874 27.58 27.82 27.34 189 585
  MTF Turquoise
  MTF Aquis
24 October 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 581 28.13 28.38 27.82 213 254
  MTF CBOE 7 281 28.12 28.38 27.80 204 742
  MTF Turquoise
  MTF Aquis
25 October 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 226 28.20 28.48 27.98 231 973
  MTF CBOE 7 038 28.21 28.44 28.00 198 542
  MTF Turquoise 990 28.08 28.08 28.08 27 799
  MTF Aquis
26 October 2022 Euronext Brussels 607 28.28 28.28 28.00 17 166
  MTF CBOE
  MTF Turquoise
  MTF Aquis
Total   53 640 27.92 28.48 27.34 1 497 563

As announced on 25 February 2022 and 29 July 2022, the purpose of the program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. All shares repurchased as part of the program will be cancelled.

Liquidity agreement

In the context of the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 400 shares during the period from 20 October 2022 to 26 October 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from
20 October 2022 to 26 October 2022:

  Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
20 October 2022 500 27.50 27.50 27.50 13 750
21 October 2022 3 000 27.68 27.88 27.30 83 040
24 October 2022 1 000 27.88 28.00 27.80 27 880
25 October 2022 1 600 28.15 28.30 28.00 45 040
26 October 2022 1 300 27.90 28.00 27.80 36 270
Total 7 400 205 980


  Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
20 October 2022 2 100 27.98 28.10 27.80 58 758
21 October 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
24 October 2022 1 900 28.14 28.30 28.00 53 466
25 October 2022 1 000 28.38 28.50 28.30 28 380
26 October 2022 800 28.17 28.24 28.10 22 536
Total 5 800 163 140

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 85 271 shares.

On 26 October 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 064 190 own shares, or 6.89% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

Related press release: 2 September 2022: Bekaert renews existing liquidity contract

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

  

Attachment


Analyst Recommendations on BEKAERT NV
Financials
Sales 2022 5 517 M 5 520 M 5 520 M
Net income 2022 352 M 352 M 352 M
Net Debt 2022 514 M 514 M 514 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,35x
Yield 2022 4,96%
Capitalization 1 557 M 1 558 M 1 558 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,38x
EV / Sales 2023 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 57,7%
Managers and Directors
Oswald Schmid Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taoufiq Boussaid Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Tinggren Chairman
Gunter Van Craen Chief Digital & Information Officer
Annalisa Gigante Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEKAERT NV-27.90%1 558
KEYENCE CORPORATION-29.14%84 768
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-25.76%74 083
EATON CORPORATION PLC-15.12%57 961
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-7.62%50 379
NIDEC CORPORATION-39.12%32 283