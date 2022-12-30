Advanced search
    BEKB   BE0974258874

BEKAERT NV

(BEKB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2022-12-29 am EST
36.30 EUR   +0.55%
02:15aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
12/23Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
12/23Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
AQ
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

12/30/2022 | 02:15am EST
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 22 December 2022 to 28 December 2022

Share Buyback Program

On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 22 December 2022 to 28 December 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 37 092 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 22 December 2022 to 28 December 2022:

  Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€)
22 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 657 35.81 35.98 35.70 274 197
  MTF CBOE 3 517 35.80 35.96 35.70 125 909
  MTF Turquoise 988 35.81 35.96 35.70 35 380
  MTF Aquis 1 029 35.82 35.94 35.70 36 859
23 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 2 453 35.98 36.04 35.90 88 259
  MTF CBOE 1 870 35.96 35.98 35.90 67 245
  MTF Turquoise 379 35.95 36.04 35.90 13 625
  MTF Aquis 473 35.98 36.00 35.94 17 019
26 December 2022 Euronext Brussels
  MTF CBOE
  MTF Turquoise
  MTF Aquis
27 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 2 902 36.04 36.38 35.88 104 588
  MTF CBOE 1 053 35.97 36.02 35.90 37 876
  MTF Turquoise 143 36.07 36.16 35.90 5 158
  MTF Aquis 164 35.95 36.00 35.90 5 896
28 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 7 188 36.15 36.26 36.10 259 846
  MTF CBOE 4 547 36.16 36.34 36.10 164 420
  MTF Turquoise 1 022 36.15 36.46 36.10 36 945
  MTF Aquis 1 707 36.14 36.20 36.10 61 691
Total   37 092 35.99 36.46 35.70 1 334 913

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 900 shares during the period from 22 December 2022 to 28 December 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 22 December 2022 to 28 December 2022:

  Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
22 December 2022 400 35.70 35.70 35.70 14 280
23 December 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
26 December 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
27 December 2022 500 35.90 35.90 35.90 17 950
28 December 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 900 32 230


  Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
22 December 2022 400 35.90 35.90 35.90 14 360
23 December 2022 400 36.10 36.10 36.10 14 440
26 December 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
27 December 2022 2 000 36.34 36.40 36.30 72 680
28 December 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 2 800 101 480

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 60 862 shares.

On 28 December 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 357 584 own shares, or 7.38% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
