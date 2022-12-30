Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
12/30/2022 | 02:15am EST
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement Period from 22 December 2022 to 28 December 2022
Share Buyback Program
On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 22 December 2022 to 28 December 2022, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 37 092 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 22 December 2022 to 28 December 2022:
Repurchase of shares
Date
Market
Number of Shares
Average Price paid (€)
Highest Price paid (€)
Lowest Price paid (€)
Total Amount (€)
22 December 2022
Euronext Brussels
7 657
35.81
35.98
35.70
274 197
MTF CBOE
3 517
35.80
35.96
35.70
125 909
MTF Turquoise
988
35.81
35.96
35.70
35 380
MTF Aquis
1 029
35.82
35.94
35.70
36 859
23 December 2022
Euronext Brussels
2 453
35.98
36.04
35.90
88 259
MTF CBOE
1 870
35.96
35.98
35.90
67 245
MTF Turquoise
379
35.95
36.04
35.90
13 625
MTF Aquis
473
35.98
36.00
35.94
17 019
26 December 2022
Euronext Brussels
—
—
—
—
—
MTF CBOE
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Turquoise
—
—
—
—
—
MTF Aquis
—
—
—
—
—
27 December 2022
Euronext Brussels
2 902
36.04
36.38
35.88
104 588
MTF CBOE
1 053
35.97
36.02
35.90
37 876
MTF Turquoise
143
36.07
36.16
35.90
5 158
MTF Aquis
164
35.95
36.00
35.90
5 896
28 December 2022
Euronext Brussels
7 188
36.15
36.26
36.10
259 846
MTF CBOE
4 547
36.16
36.34
36.10
164 420
MTF Turquoise
1 022
36.15
36.46
36.10
36 945
MTF Aquis
1 707
36.14
36.20
36.10
61 691
Total
37 092
35.99
36.46
35.70
1 334 913
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 900 shares during the period from 22 December 2022 to 28 December 2022 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 22 December 2022 to 28 December 2022:
Purchase of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
22 December 2022
400
35.70
35.70
35.70
14 280
23 December 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
26 December 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
27 December 2022
500
35.90
35.90
35.90
17 950
28 December 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
900
—
—
—
32 230
Sale of shares
Date
Number of Shares
Average Price (€)
Highest Price (€)
Lowest Price (€)
Total Amount (€)
22 December 2022
400
35.90
35.90
35.90
14 360
23 December 2022
400
36.10
36.10
36.10
14 440
26 December 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
27 December 2022
2 000
36.34
36.40
36.30
72 680
28 December 2022
0
0.00
0.00
0.00
0
Total
2 800
—
—
—
101 480
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 60 862 shares.
On 28 December 2022 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 357 584 own shares, or 7.38% of the total number of the outstanding shares.