Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Bekaert NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEKB   BE0974258874

BEKAERT NV

(BEKB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35 2023-01-05 am EST
39.06 EUR   +1.72%
02:16aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
2022Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
2022Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

01/06/2023 | 02:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 71 339 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price paid (€)Lowest Price paid (€)Total Amount (€)
29 December 2022Euronext Brussels6 52136.0836.4035.56235 278
 MTF CBOE2 10136.1136.2635.8075 867
 MTF Turquoise69136.1036.4235.8224 945
 MTF Aquis90436.1436.4035.8032 671
30 December 2022Euronext Brussels8 60736.3636.5836.26312 951
 MTF CBOE6 36536.3636.5836.28231 431
 MTF Turquoise1 03236.3836.5836.3237 544
 MTF Aquis1 84036.3836.5636.3066 939
2 January 2023Euronext Brussels8 26637.1437.2636.76306 999
 MTF CBOE5 54837.1437.4036.72206 053
 MTF Turquoise92337.1337.2436.7234 271
 MTF Aquis1 65137.1337.2636.7261 302
3 January 2023Euronext Brussels8 19537.6937.9237.34308 870
 MTF CBOE5 39337.6937.9437.38203 262
 MTF Turquoise97937.7237.9437.4036 928
 MTF Aquis1 73637.7137.9237.4465 465
4 January 2023Euronext Brussels5 38038.3238.5437.92206 162
 MTF CBOE2 46938.3038.5437.9694 563
 MTF Turquoise96538.3438.5038.0236 998
 MTF Aquis1 77338.3538.5237.9467 995
Total 71 33937.1038.5435.562 646 494

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 075 shares during the period from 29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from
29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
29 December 202287535.8035.9035.7031 325
30 December 202200.000.000.000
2 January 202300.000.000.000
3 January 202320037.2037.2037.207 440
4 January 202300.000.000.000
Total1 07538 765


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
29 December 202280036.0536.2035.9028 840
30 December 202240036.5036.5036.5014 600
2 January 20233 40037.2037.4036.80126 480
3 January 20232 80037.6937.9037.30105 532
4 January 20233 60038.2638.5437.98137 736
Total11 000413 188

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 50 937 shares.

On 4 January 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 416 598 own shares, or 7.48% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


All news about BEKAERT NV
02:16aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
2022Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
2022Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
2022Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
2022Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
AQ
2022Bekaert : Transparency law
GL
2022Bekaert : Transparency law
AQ
2022Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
2022Bekaert : Publication transparency notification
GL
2022Bekaert : Publication transparency notification
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEKAERT NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 517 M 5 807 M 5 807 M
Net income 2022 352 M 371 M 371 M
Net Debt 2022 514 M 541 M 541 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,03x
Yield 2022 3,58%
Capitalization 2 060 M 2 168 M 2 168 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 57,7%
Chart BEKAERT NV
Duration : Period :
Bekaert NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEKAERT NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 39,06 €
Average target price 37,00 €
Spread / Average Target -5,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oswald Schmid Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taoufiq Boussaid Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Tinggren Chairman
Gunter Van Craen Chief Digital & Information Officer
Annalisa Gigante Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEKAERT NV7.66%2 168
KEYENCE CORPORATION-2.10%92 442
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE6.81%82 314
EATON CORPORATION PLC0.16%63 163
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-1.09%56 431
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)-2.89%33 572