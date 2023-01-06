Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 25 February 2022 , Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022 .



Bekaert announces today that during the period from 29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 71 339 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€) 29 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 6 521 36.08 36.40 35.56 235 278 MTF CBOE 2 101 36.11 36.26 35.80 75 867 MTF Turquoise 691 36.10 36.42 35.82 24 945 MTF Aquis 904 36.14 36.40 35.80 32 671 30 December 2022 Euronext Brussels 8 607 36.36 36.58 36.26 312 951 MTF CBOE 6 365 36.36 36.58 36.28 231 431 MTF Turquoise 1 032 36.38 36.58 36.32 37 544 MTF Aquis 1 840 36.38 36.56 36.30 66 939 2 January 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 266 37.14 37.26 36.76 306 999 MTF CBOE 5 548 37.14 37.40 36.72 206 053 MTF Turquoise 923 37.13 37.24 36.72 34 271 MTF Aquis 1 651 37.13 37.26 36.72 61 302 3 January 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 195 37.69 37.92 37.34 308 870 MTF CBOE 5 393 37.69 37.94 37.38 203 262 MTF Turquoise 979 37.72 37.94 37.40 36 928 MTF Aquis 1 736 37.71 37.92 37.44 65 465 4 January 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 380 38.32 38.54 37.92 206 162 MTF CBOE 2 469 38.30 38.54 37.96 94 563 MTF Turquoise 965 38.34 38.50 38.02 36 998 MTF Aquis 1 773 38.35 38.52 37.94 67 995 Total 71 339 37.10 38.54 35.56 2 646 494

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 075 shares during the period from 29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 11 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from

29 December 2022 to 4 January 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 29 December 2022 875 35.80 35.90 35.70 31 325 30 December 2022 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 2 January 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 3 January 2023 200 37.20 37.20 37.20 7 440 4 January 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 1 075 — — — 38 765





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 29 December 2022 800 36.05 36.20 35.90 28 840 30 December 2022 400 36.50 36.50 36.50 14 600 2 January 2023 3 400 37.20 37.40 36.80 126 480 3 January 2023 2 800 37.69 37.90 37.30 105 532 4 January 2023 3 600 38.26 38.54 37.98 137 736 Total 11 000 — — — 413 188

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 50 937 shares.

On 4 January 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 416 598 own shares, or 7.48% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment