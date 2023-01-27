Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Belgium
  Euronext Bruxelles
  Bekaert NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEKB   BE0974258874

BEKAERT NV

(BEKB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:24 2023-01-26 am EST
38.92 EUR   +0.88%
02:16aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
02:15aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
AQ
02:08aBekaert : Publication transparency notification
GL
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

01/27/2023 | 02:16am EST
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 19 January 2023 to 25 January 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 25 February 2022, Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 19 January 2023 to 25 January 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 58 741 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 19 January 2023 to 25 January 2023:

  Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price paid (€) Lowest Price paid (€) Total Amount (€)
19 January 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 632 38.99 39.52 38.78 336 562
  MTF CBOE 5 034 39.01 39.48 38.78 196 376
  MTF Turquoise 854 38.88 39.00 38.80 33 204
  MTF Aquis 1 579 38.98 39.00 38.80 61 549
20 January 2023 Euronext Brussels 4 750 38.95 39.12 38.82 185 013
  MTF CBOE 3 507 38.98 39.12 38.82 136 703
  MTF Turquoise
  MTF Aquis
23 January 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 684 39.28 39.40 39.16 223 268
  MTF CBOE 3 391 39.30 39.50 39.10 133 266
  MTF Turquoise 0 0
  MTF Aquis 0 0
24 January 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 230 39.30 39.58 39.14 205 539
  MTF CBOE 3 457 39.33 39.58 39.14 135 964
  MTF Turquoise
  MTF Aquis
25 January 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 783 38.82 39.50 38.48 340 956
  MTF CBOE 5 221 38.83 39.48 38.46 202 731
  MTF Turquoise 952 38.66 38.66 38.66 36 804
  MTF Aquis 1 667 38.73 38.78 38.70 64 563
Total   58 741 39.03 39.58 38.46 2 292 498

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 500 shares during the period from 19 January 2023 to 25 January 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 1 900 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 19 January 2023 to 25 January 2023:

  Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
19 January 2023 2 400 38.96 39.40 38.66 93 504
20 January 2023 500 38.80 38.80 38.80 19 400
23 January 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
24 January 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
25 January 2023 3 600 38.77 39.20 38.50 139 572
Total 6 500 252 476


  Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
19 January 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
20 January 2023 1 000 39.05 39.20 38.90 39 050
23 January 2023 500 39.28 39.28 39.28 19 640
24 January 2023 400 39.50 39.50 39.50 15 800
25 January 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
Total 1 900 74 490

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 48 436 shares.

On 25 January 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 576 279 own shares, or 7.75% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 5 517 M 5 987 M 5 987 M
Net income 2022 352 M 382 M 382 M
Net Debt 2022 514 M 558 M 558 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,01x
Yield 2022 3,60%
Capitalization 2 047 M 2 222 M 2 222 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,45x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 57,7%
Consensus
Managers and Directors
Oswald Schmid Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taoufiq Boussaid Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Tinggren Chairman
Gunter Van Craen Chief Digital & Information Officer
Annalisa Gigante Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEKAERT NV7.28%2 222
KEYENCE CORPORATION16.57%111 974
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE12.33%88 217
EATON CORPORATION PLC2.52%63 290
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-5.66%52 682
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)5.78%34 006