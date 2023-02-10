Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 25 February 2022 , Bekaert announced a € 120 million program to buy back its own shares (the "Program"). The Program was split into four equal tranches of € 30 million and all shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company. The fourth and last tranche of the Program started on 18 November 2022 .

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 77 132 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 2 February 2023 Euronext Brussels 6 685 39.40 39.66 38.86 263 389 MTF CBOE 4 086 39.42 39.66 38.94 161 070 MTF Turquoise 734 39.41 39.62 39.08 28 927 MTF Aquis 1 485 39.42 39.66 38.86 58 539 3 February 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 377 39.96 40.36 39.30 294 785 MTF CBOE 4 472 40.01 40.36 39.54 178 925 MTF Turquoise 879 40.02 40.36 39.30 35 178 MTF Aquis 1 667 40.01 40.36 39.52 66 697 6 February 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 708 39.90 40.12 39.58 347 449 MTF CBOE 5 163 39.90 40.12 39.58 206 004 MTF Turquoise 1 023 39.92 40.10 39.72 40 838 MTF Aquis 1 931 39.91 40.12 39.62 77 066 7 February 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 511 40.03 40.20 39.74 340 695 MTF CBOE 5 167 40.02 40.16 39.72 206 783 MTF Turquoise 1 007 40.04 40.16 39.86 40 320 MTF Aquis 1 935 40.03 40.20 39.74 77 458 8 February 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 394 39.86 40.04 39.68 334 585 MTF CBOE 5 009 39.88 40.06 39.66 199 759 MTF Turquoise 998 39.85 40.08 39.66 39 770 MTF Aquis 1 901 39.87 40.04 39.62 75 793 Total 77 132 39.85 40.36 38.86 3 074 030

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 1 600 shares during the period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 6 500 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 2 February 2023 to 8 February 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 2 February 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 3 February 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 6 February 2023 400 39.80 39.80 39.80 15 920 7 February 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 8 February 2023 1 200 39.73 39.80 39.60 47 676 Total 1 600 — — — 63 596





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 2 February 2023 3 000 39.49 39.64 39.20 0 3 February 2023 3 100 39.93 40.40 39.64 123 783 6 February 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 7 February 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 8 February 2023 400 40.00 40.00 40.00 16 000 Total 6 500 — — — 139 783

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 736 shares.

On 8 February 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 4 715 020 own shares, or 7.99% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

