  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Bekaert NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
BEKAERT NV

(BEKB)
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:39:46 2023-03-30 am EDT
41.68 EUR   +2.01%
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

03/31/2023 | 02:01am EDT
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 106 365 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
23 March 2023Euronext Brussels8 49539.6740.2638.98336 997
 MTF CBOE5 60239.6840.2639.00222 287
 MTF Turquoise67539.7240.5839.0026 811
 MTF Aquis1 77339.6940.2639.0870 370
24 March 2023Euronext Brussels12 15938.9239.5238.54473 228
 MTF CBOE7 74638.9539.5438.58301 707
 MTF Turquoise1 17638.9539.4438.5645 805
 MTF Aquis2 43938.9739.5638.6695 048
27 March 2023Euronext Brussels13 10439.7240.0239.16520 491
 MTF CBOE8 99439.7240.0039.18357 242
 MTF Turquoise1 30539.7640.0039.3451 887
 MTF Aquis3 13739.7540.0839.24124 696
28 March 2023Euronext Brussels12 72340.0840.3439.68509 938
 MTF CBOE9 22540.0840.3439.70369 738
 MTF Turquoise1 30140.0640.2839.7052 118
 MTF Aquis2 94040.0840.3439.70117 835
29 March 2023Euronext Brussels6 57040.5340.9040.20266 282
 MTF CBOE4 70240.5340.9040.28190 572
 MTF Turquoise72040.5640.8840.3029 203
 MTF Aquis1 57940.5740.8840.1864 060
Total 106 36539.7340.9038.544 226 315

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 001 shares during the period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 7 119 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 23 March 2023 to 29 March 2023:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
23 March 20233 00039.5040.0039.00118 500
24 March 20234 00039.1839.6038.70156 720
27 March 202300.000.000.000
28 March 202300.000.000.000
29 March 2023140.2040.2040.2040
Total7 001   275 260


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
23 March 202300.000.000.000
24 March 202300.000.000.000
27 March 20232 20039.8440.0039.6087 648
28 March 20231 20040.0740.2040.0048 084
29 March 20233 71940.6941.0040.20151 326
Total7 119   287 058

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 982 shares.

On 29 March 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 764 682 own shares, or 4.85% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

