Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Bekaert NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEKB   BE0974258874

BEKAERT NV

(BEKB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:23 2023-04-06 am EDT
40.02 EUR   -1.38%
02:16aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
03/31Bekaert : Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
03/31Bekaert : Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

04/07/2023 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

       

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 99 483 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023:

  Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
30 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 253 41.55 41.72 41.26 426 012
  MTF CBOE 7 128 41.56 41.72 41.18 296 240
  MTF Turquoise 1 090 41.56 41.72 41.24 45 300
  MTF Aquis 2 442 41.55 41.78 41.22 101 465
31 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 354 41.82 42.10 41.50 433 004
  MTF CBOE 7 123 41.82 42.02 41.54 297 884
  MTF Turquoise 1 147 41.81 42.02 41.56 47 956
  MTF Aquis 2 331 41.82 42.06 41.50 97 482
3 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 11 748 41.37 41.58 41.20 486 015
  MTF CBOE 7 143 41.36 41.54 41.18 295 434
  MTF Turquoise 1 036 41.37 41.48 41.20 42 859
  MTF Aquis 1 931 41.37 41.52 41.20 79 885
4 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 110 41.44 41.78 41.26 294 638
  MTF CBOE 4 639 41.41 41.58 41.26 192 101
  MTF Turquoise 923 41.44 41.72 41.28 38 249
  MTF Aquis 1 686 41.42 41.62 41.28 69 834
5 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 149 41.06 41.40 40.70 416 718
  MTF CBOE 7 595 41.06 41.36 40.66 311 851
  MTF Turquoise 1 123 41.10 41.36 40.96 46 155
  MTF Aquis 2 532 41.11 41.36 40.88 104 091
Total   99 483 41.45 42.10 40.66 4 123 173

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 700 shares during the period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023:

  Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
30 March 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
31 March 2023 800 41.70 41.80 41.60 33 360
3 April 2023 2 400 41.35 41.50 41.20 99 240
4 April 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
5 April 2023 2 500 40.79 41.10 40.58 101 975
Total 5 700       234 575


  Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
30 March 2023 2 200 41.40 41.60 41.00 91 080
31 March 2023 1 600 41.93 42.00 41.80 67 088
3 April 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
4 April 2023 1 600 41.66 41.80 41.44 66 656
5 April 2023 400 41.30 41.30 41.30 16 520
Total 5 800       241 344

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 882 shares.

On 5 April 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 856 323 own shares, or 5.01% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website. 

 

Attachment


All news about BEKAERT NV
02:16aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
03/31Bekaert : Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
03/31Bekaert : Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
GL
03/31Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
03/28Bekaert : Publication transparency notification
GL
03/24Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
03/24Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
03/22Bekaert : joins Solar Impulse Foundation as a partner to advance sustainability efforts
PU
03/17Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
03/17Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEKAERT NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 944 M 5 399 M 5 399 M
Net income 2023 292 M 319 M 319 M
Net Debt 2023 298 M 325 M 325 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,66x
Yield 2023 3,56%
Capitalization 2 179 M 2 379 M 2 379 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 27 000
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BEKAERT NV
Duration : Period :
Bekaert NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEKAERT NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 40,02 €
Average target price 46,25 €
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oswald Schmid Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taoufiq Boussaid Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Tinggren Chairman
Gunter Van Craen Chief Digital & Information Officer
Annalisa Gigante Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEKAERT NV10.31%2 379
KEYENCE CORPORATION15.64%109 514
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE9.12%86 656
EATON CORPORATION PLC-0.45%62 268
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-13.28%47 598
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)6.27%32 278
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer