Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 99 483 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023:
|
| Repurchase of shares
| Date
| Market
| Number of Shares
| Average Price paid (€)
| Highest Price
paid (€)
| Lowest Price
paid (€)
| Total
Amount (€)
| 30 March 2023
| Euronext Brussels
| 10 253
| 41.55
| 41.72
| 41.26
| 426 012
|
| MTF CBOE
| 7 128
| 41.56
| 41.72
| 41.18
| 296 240
|
| MTF Turquoise
| 1 090
| 41.56
| 41.72
| 41.24
| 45 300
|
| MTF Aquis
| 2 442
| 41.55
| 41.78
| 41.22
| 101 465
| 31 March 2023
| Euronext Brussels
| 10 354
| 41.82
| 42.10
| 41.50
| 433 004
|
| MTF CBOE
| 7 123
| 41.82
| 42.02
| 41.54
| 297 884
|
| MTF Turquoise
| 1 147
| 41.81
| 42.02
| 41.56
| 47 956
|
| MTF Aquis
| 2 331
| 41.82
| 42.06
| 41.50
| 97 482
| 3 April 2023
| Euronext Brussels
| 11 748
| 41.37
| 41.58
| 41.20
| 486 015
|
| MTF CBOE
| 7 143
| 41.36
| 41.54
| 41.18
| 295 434
|
| MTF Turquoise
| 1 036
| 41.37
| 41.48
| 41.20
| 42 859
|
| MTF Aquis
| 1 931
| 41.37
| 41.52
| 41.20
| 79 885
| 4 April 2023
| Euronext Brussels
| 7 110
| 41.44
| 41.78
| 41.26
| 294 638
|
| MTF CBOE
| 4 639
| 41.41
| 41.58
| 41.26
| 192 101
|
| MTF Turquoise
| 923
| 41.44
| 41.72
| 41.28
| 38 249
|
| MTF Aquis
| 1 686
| 41.42
| 41.62
| 41.28
| 69 834
| 5 April 2023
| Euronext Brussels
| 10 149
| 41.06
| 41.40
| 40.70
| 416 718
|
| MTF CBOE
| 7 595
| 41.06
| 41.36
| 40.66
| 311 851
|
| MTF Turquoise
| 1 123
| 41.10
| 41.36
| 40.96
| 46 155
|
| MTF Aquis
| 2 532
| 41.11
| 41.36
| 40.88
| 104 091
| Total
|
| 99 483
| 41.45
| 42.10
| 40.66
| 4 123 173
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 700 shares during the period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023:
|
| Purchase of shares
| Date
| Number of Shares
| Average Price (€)
| Highest Price (€)
| Lowest Price (€)
| Total Amount (€)
| 30 March 2023
| 0
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0
| 31 March 2023
| 800
| 41.70
| 41.80
| 41.60
| 33 360
| 3 April 2023
| 2 400
| 41.35
| 41.50
| 41.20
| 99 240
| 4 April 2023
| 0
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0
| 5 April 2023
| 2 500
| 40.79
| 41.10
| 40.58
| 101 975
| Total
| 5 700
|
|
|
| 234 575
|
| Sale of shares
| Date
| Number of Shares
| Average Price (€)
| Highest Price (€)
| Lowest Price (€)
| Total Amount (€)
| 30 March 2023
| 2 200
| 41.40
| 41.60
| 41.00
| 91 080
| 31 March 2023
| 1 600
| 41.93
| 42.00
| 41.80
| 67 088
| 3 April 2023
| 0
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0.00
| 0
| 4 April 2023
| 1 600
| 41.66
| 41.80
| 41.44
| 66 656
| 5 April 2023
| 400
| 41.30
| 41.30
| 41.30
| 16 520
| Total
| 5 800
|
|
|
| 241 344
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 882 shares.
On 5 April 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 856 323 own shares, or 5.01% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.