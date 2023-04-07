Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 1 March 202 3 , Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 99 483 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 30 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 253 41.55 41.72 41.26 426 012 MTF CBOE 7 128 41.56 41.72 41.18 296 240 MTF Turquoise 1 090 41.56 41.72 41.24 45 300 MTF Aquis 2 442 41.55 41.78 41.22 101 465 31 March 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 354 41.82 42.10 41.50 433 004 MTF CBOE 7 123 41.82 42.02 41.54 297 884 MTF Turquoise 1 147 41.81 42.02 41.56 47 956 MTF Aquis 2 331 41.82 42.06 41.50 97 482 3 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 11 748 41.37 41.58 41.20 486 015 MTF CBOE 7 143 41.36 41.54 41.18 295 434 MTF Turquoise 1 036 41.37 41.48 41.20 42 859 MTF Aquis 1 931 41.37 41.52 41.20 79 885 4 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 7 110 41.44 41.78 41.26 294 638 MTF CBOE 4 639 41.41 41.58 41.26 192 101 MTF Turquoise 923 41.44 41.72 41.28 38 249 MTF Aquis 1 686 41.42 41.62 41.28 69 834 5 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 149 41.06 41.40 40.70 416 718 MTF CBOE 7 595 41.06 41.36 40.66 311 851 MTF Turquoise 1 123 41.10 41.36 40.96 46 155 MTF Aquis 2 532 41.11 41.36 40.88 104 091 Total 99 483 41.45 42.10 40.66 4 123 173

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 5 700 shares during the period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 800 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 30 March 2023 to 5 April 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 30 March 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 31 March 2023 800 41.70 41.80 41.60 33 360 3 April 2023 2 400 41.35 41.50 41.20 99 240 4 April 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 5 April 2023 2 500 40.79 41.10 40.58 101 975 Total 5 700 234 575





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 30 March 2023 2 200 41.40 41.60 41.00 91 080 31 March 2023 1 600 41.93 42.00 41.80 67 088 3 April 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 4 April 2023 1 600 41.66 41.80 41.44 66 656 5 April 2023 400 41.30 41.30 41.30 16 520 Total 5 800 241 344

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 882 shares.

On 5 April 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 856 323 own shares, or 5.01% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

