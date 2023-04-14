Advanced search
    BEKB   BE0974258874

BEKAERT NV

(BEKB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:19 2023-04-13 am EDT
41.56 EUR   +2.26%
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
02:15aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
AQ
04/13Bekaert : Publication transparency notification
GL
Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

04/14/2023 | 02:16am EDT
Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 6 April 2023 to 12 April 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 6 April 2023 to 12 April 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 39 106 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 6 April 2023 to 12 April 2023:

  Repurchase of shares
Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price
paid (€) 		Lowest Price
paid (€) 		Total
Amount (€)
6 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 288 40.36 41.10 39.94 415 224
  MTF CBOE 7 223 40.39 41.14 40.00 291 737
  MTF Turquoise 1 098 40.43 41.22 40.24 44 392
  MTF Aquis 2 484 40.43 41.08 40.24 100 428
7 April 2023 Euronext Brussels
  MTF CBOE
  MTF Turquoise
  MTF Aquis
10 April 2023 Euronext Brussels
  MTF CBOE
  MTF Turquoise
  MTF Aquis
11 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 145 40.45 40.78 40.18 208 115
  MTF CBOE 3 642 40.44 40.64 40.18 147 282
  MTF Turquoise 836 40.41 40.74 40.22 33 783
  MTF Aquis 1 872 40.42 40.82 40.22 75 666
12 April 2023 Euronext Brussels 3 225 40.43 40.58 40.22 130 387
  MTF CBOE 2 298 40.44 40.52 40.26 92 931
  MTF Turquoise 269 40.45 40.54 40.36 10 881
  MTF Aquis 726 40.43 40.58 40.24 29 352
Total   39 106 40.41 41.22 39.94 1 580 178

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 170 shares during the period from 6 April 2023 to 12 April 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 400 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 6 April 2023 to 12 April 2023:

  Purchase of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
6 April 2023 2 000 40.24 40.50 40.00 80 480
7 April 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
10 April 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
11 April 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
12 April 2023 170 40.20 40.20 40.20 6 834
Total 2 170       87 314


  Sale of shares
Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€)
6 April 2023 800 40.90 41.00 40.80 32 720
7 April 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
10 April 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0
11 April 2023 1 200 40.60 40.80 40.50 48 720
12 April 2023 400 40.60 40.60 40.60 16 240
Total 2 400       97 680

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 652 shares.

On 12 April 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 895 199 own shares, or 5.08% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

 

Attachment


