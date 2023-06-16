Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 8 June 2023 to 14 June 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 10 May 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 8 June 2023 to 14 June 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 52 664 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 8 June 2023 to 14 June 2023:
|
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|8 June 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 841
|42.02
|42.10
|41.86
|245 439
|
|MTF CBOE
|3 921
|42.02
|42.10
|41.86
|164 760
|
|MTF Turquoise
|619
|42.02
|42.10
|41.86
|26 010
|
|MTF Aquis
|1 093
|42.02
|42.08
|41.88
|45 928
|9 June 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 675
|42.07
|42.16
|41.90
|238 747
|
|MTF CBOE
|3 587
|42.07
|42.24
|41.90
|150 905
|
|MTF Turquoise
|599
|42.08
|42.34
|41.98
|25 206
|
|MTF Aquis
|1 096
|42.07
|42.16
|41.92
|46 109
|12 June 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 610
|42.41
|42.52
|42.12
|237 920
|
|MTF CBOE
|3 739
|42.41
|42.52
|42.12
|158 571
|
|MTF Turquoise
|575
|42.41
|42.50
|42.28
|24 386
|
|MTF Aquis
|998
|42.40
|42.52
|42.14
|42 315
|13 June 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|4 511
|42.99
|43.18
|42.68
|193 928
|
|MTF CBOE
|3 162
|43.01
|43.20
|42.76
|135 998
|
|MTF Turquoise
|498
|43.00
|43.14
|42.82
|21 414
|
|MTF Aquis
|905
|43.01
|43.18
|42.68
|38 924
|14 June 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 120
|43.45
|43.60
|43.28
|222 464
|
|MTF CBOE
|3 494
|43.44
|43.60
|43.26
|151 779
|
|MTF Turquoise
|560
|43.44
|43.58
|43.26
|24 326
|
|MTF Aquis
|1 061
|43.46
|43.58
|43.28
|46 111
|Total
|
|52 664
|42.56
|43.60
|41.86
|2 241 240
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 000 shares during the period from 8 June 2023 to 14 June 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 100 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 8 June 2023 to 14 June 2023:
|
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|8 June 2023
|800
|41.90
|41.90
|41.90
|33 520
|9 June 2023
|1 200
|41.97
|42.00
|41.90
|50 364
|12 June 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|13 June 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|14 June 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|2 000
|
|
|
|83 884
|
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|8 June 2023
|2 400
|41.89
|42.10
|41.80
|100 536
|9 June 2023
|2 000
|42.10
|42.20
|42.00
|84 200
|12 June 2023
|1 200
|42.32
|42.40
|42.26
|50 784
|13 June 2023
|1 200
|42.80
|43.00
|42.60
|51 360
|14 June 2023
|1 300
|43.41
|43.50
|43.30
|56 433
|Total
|8 100
|
|
|
|343 313
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 39 619 shares.
On 14 June 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 291 974 own shares, or 5.78% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
