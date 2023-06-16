Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Bekaert NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEKB   BE0974258874

BEKAERT NV

(BEKB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  11:35:11 2023-06-15 am EDT
42.96 EUR   -1.15%
02:16aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
02:15aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
AQ
06/09Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

06/16/2023 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

        

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 8 June 2023 to 14 June 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 10 May 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 8 June 2023 to 14 June 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 52 664 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 8 June 2023 to 14 June 2023:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
8 June 2023Euronext Brussels5 84142.0242.1041.86245 439
 MTF CBOE3 92142.0242.1041.86164 760
 MTF Turquoise61942.0242.1041.8626 010
 MTF Aquis1 09342.0242.0841.8845 928
9 June 2023Euronext Brussels5 67542.0742.1641.90238 747
 MTF CBOE3 58742.0742.2441.90150 905
 MTF Turquoise59942.0842.3441.9825 206
 MTF Aquis1 09642.0742.1641.9246 109
12 June 2023Euronext Brussels5 61042.4142.5242.12237 920
 MTF CBOE3 73942.4142.5242.12158 571
 MTF Turquoise57542.4142.5042.2824 386
 MTF Aquis99842.4042.5242.1442 315
13 June 2023Euronext Brussels4 51142.9943.1842.68193 928
 MTF CBOE3 16243.0143.2042.76135 998
 MTF Turquoise49843.0043.1442.8221 414
 MTF Aquis90543.0143.1842.6838 924
14 June 2023Euronext Brussels5 12043.4543.6043.28222 464
 MTF CBOE3 49443.4443.6043.26151 779
 MTF Turquoise56043.4443.5843.2624 326
 MTF Aquis1 06143.4643.5843.2846 111
Total 52 66442.5643.6041.862 241 240

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 000 shares during the period from 8 June 2023 to 14 June 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 100 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 8 June 2023 to 14 June 2023:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
8 June 202380041.9041.9041.9033 520
9 June 20231 20041.9742.0041.9050 364
12 June 202300.000.000.000
13 June 202300.000.000.000
14 June 202300.000.000.000
Total2 000   83 884


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
8 June 20232 40041.8942.1041.80100 536
9 June 20232 00042.1042.2042.0084 200
12 June 20231 20042.3242.4042.2650 784
13 June 20231 20042.8043.0042.6051 360
14 June 20231 30043.4143.5043.3056 433
Total8 100   343 313

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 39 619 shares.

On 14 June 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 291 974 own shares, or 5.78% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


All news about BEKAERT NV
02:16aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
02:15aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
AQ
06/09Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
06/09BEKAERT NV : Share buyback
CO
06/02Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
06/02Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
AQ
06/02BEKAERT NV : Share buyback
CO
05/26Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
05/26BEKAERT NV : Share buyback
CO
05/25BEKAERT NV : Minutes of the general assembly
CO
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEKAERT NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 4 702 M 5 136 M 5 136 M
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 313 M 342 M 342 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,4x
Yield 2023 3,32%
Capitalization 2 348 M 2 565 M 2 565 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 23 497
Free-Float 58,2%
Chart BEKAERT NV
Duration : Period :
Bekaert NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEKAERT NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 42,96 €
Average target price 46,25 €
Spread / Average Target 7,66%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oswald Schmid Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taoufiq Boussaid Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Tinggren Chairman
Gunter Van Craen Chief Digital & Information Officer
Patrick Louwagie Senior VP-Global Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEKAERT NV18.41%2 565
KEYENCE CORPORATION38.02%122 480
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE25.90%100 523
EATON CORPORATION PLC25.45%78 480
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-8.36%50 309
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)34.34%40 139
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer