Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 8 June 2023 to 14 June 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 10 May 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 8 June 2023 to 14 June 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 52 664 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 8 June 2023 to 14 June 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 8 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 841 42.02 42.10 41.86 245 439 MTF CBOE 3 921 42.02 42.10 41.86 164 760 MTF Turquoise 619 42.02 42.10 41.86 26 010 MTF Aquis 1 093 42.02 42.08 41.88 45 928 9 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 675 42.07 42.16 41.90 238 747 MTF CBOE 3 587 42.07 42.24 41.90 150 905 MTF Turquoise 599 42.08 42.34 41.98 25 206 MTF Aquis 1 096 42.07 42.16 41.92 46 109 12 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 610 42.41 42.52 42.12 237 920 MTF CBOE 3 739 42.41 42.52 42.12 158 571 MTF Turquoise 575 42.41 42.50 42.28 24 386 MTF Aquis 998 42.40 42.52 42.14 42 315 13 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 4 511 42.99 43.18 42.68 193 928 MTF CBOE 3 162 43.01 43.20 42.76 135 998 MTF Turquoise 498 43.00 43.14 42.82 21 414 MTF Aquis 905 43.01 43.18 42.68 38 924 14 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 120 43.45 43.60 43.28 222 464 MTF CBOE 3 494 43.44 43.60 43.26 151 779 MTF Turquoise 560 43.44 43.58 43.26 24 326 MTF Aquis 1 061 43.46 43.58 43.28 46 111 Total 52 664 42.56 43.60 41.86 2 241 240

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 000 shares during the period from 8 June 2023 to 14 June 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 100 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 8 June 2023 to 14 June 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 8 June 2023 800 41.90 41.90 41.90 33 520 9 June 2023 1 200 41.97 42.00 41.90 50 364 12 June 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 13 June 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 14 June 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 2 000 83 884





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 8 June 2023 2 400 41.89 42.10 41.80 100 536 9 June 2023 2 000 42.10 42.20 42.00 84 200 12 June 2023 1 200 42.32 42.40 42.26 50 784 13 June 2023 1 200 42.80 43.00 42.60 51 360 14 June 2023 1 300 43.41 43.50 43.30 56 433 Total 8 100 343 313

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 39 619 shares.

On 14 June 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 291 974 own shares, or 5.78% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment