Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 15 June 2023 to 21 June 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 10 May 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 15 June 2023 to 21 June 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 54 813 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 15 June 2023 to 21 June 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|15 June 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 321
|42.85
|43.22
|42.46
|228 005
|MTF CBOE
|3 688
|42.86
|43.22
|42.50
|158 068
|MTF Turquoise
|538
|42.82
|42.94
|42.54
|23 037
|MTF Aquis
|1 131
|42.85
|43.22
|42.62
|48 463
|16 June 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 486
|43.07
|43.26
|42.84
|236 282
|MTF CBOE
|3 715
|43.07
|43.24
|42.86
|160 005
|MTF Turquoise
|570
|43.07
|43.24
|42.86
|24 550
|MTF Aquis
|1 106
|43.07
|43.22
|42.86
|47 635
|19 June 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 847
|42.89
|43.10
|42.62
|250 778
|MTF CBOE
|3 707
|42.91
|43.10
|42.62
|159 067
|MTF Turquoise
|479
|42.94
|43.00
|42.82
|20 568
|MTF Aquis
|1 030
|42.92
|43.02
|42.64
|44 208
|20 June 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 862
|42.10
|42.62
|41.82
|246 790
|MTF CBOE
|3 710
|42.11
|42.62
|41.88
|156 228
|MTF Turquoise
|603
|42.11
|42.48
|41.86
|25 392
|MTF Aquis
|1 135
|42.12
|42.64
|41.86
|47 806
|21 June 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 802
|41.83
|42.02
|41.62
|242 698
|MTF CBOE
|3 395
|41.85
|42.00
|41.62
|142 081
|MTF Turquoise
|596
|41.84
|41.98
|41.68
|24 937
|MTF Aquis
|1 092
|41.84
|42.00
|41.68
|45 689
|Total
|54 813
|42.55
|43.26
|41.62
|2 332 287
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 8 801 shares during the period from 15 June 2023 to 21 June 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 801 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 15 June 2023 to 21 June 2023:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|15 June 2023
|2 000
|42.86
|43.20
|42.60
|85 720
|16 June 2023
|400
|42.90
|42.90
|42.90
|17 160
|19 June 2023
|2 000
|42.74
|42.80
|42.60
|85 480
|20 June 2023
|2 555
|42.16
|42.72
|41.80
|107 719
|21 June 2023
|1 846
|41.68
|41.72
|41.60
|76 941
|Total
|8 801
|373 020
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|15 June 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|16 June 2023
|400
|43.10
|43.10
|43.10
|17 240
|19 June 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|20 June 2023
|1
|42.72
|42.72
|42.72
|43
|21 June 2023
|400
|42.00
|42.00
|42.00
|16 800
|Total
|801
|34 083
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 47 619 shares.
On 21 June 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 352 087 own shares, or 5.88% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
