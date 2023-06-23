Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 15 June 2023 to 21 June 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 10 May 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 15 June 2023 to 21 June 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 54 813 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 15 June 2023 to 21 June 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 15 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 321 42.85 43.22 42.46 228 005 MTF CBOE 3 688 42.86 43.22 42.50 158 068 MTF Turquoise 538 42.82 42.94 42.54 23 037 MTF Aquis 1 131 42.85 43.22 42.62 48 463 16 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 486 43.07 43.26 42.84 236 282 MTF CBOE 3 715 43.07 43.24 42.86 160 005 MTF Turquoise 570 43.07 43.24 42.86 24 550 MTF Aquis 1 106 43.07 43.22 42.86 47 635 19 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 847 42.89 43.10 42.62 250 778 MTF CBOE 3 707 42.91 43.10 42.62 159 067 MTF Turquoise 479 42.94 43.00 42.82 20 568 MTF Aquis 1 030 42.92 43.02 42.64 44 208 20 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 862 42.10 42.62 41.82 246 790 MTF CBOE 3 710 42.11 42.62 41.88 156 228 MTF Turquoise 603 42.11 42.48 41.86 25 392 MTF Aquis 1 135 42.12 42.64 41.86 47 806 21 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 802 41.83 42.02 41.62 242 698 MTF CBOE 3 395 41.85 42.00 41.62 142 081 MTF Turquoise 596 41.84 41.98 41.68 24 937 MTF Aquis 1 092 41.84 42.00 41.68 45 689 Total 54 813 42.55 43.26 41.62 2 332 287

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 8 801 shares during the period from 15 June 2023 to 21 June 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 801 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 15 June 2023 to 21 June 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 15 June 2023 2 000 42.86 43.20 42.60 85 720 16 June 2023 400 42.90 42.90 42.90 17 160 19 June 2023 2 000 42.74 42.80 42.60 85 480 20 June 2023 2 555 42.16 42.72 41.80 107 719 21 June 2023 1 846 41.68 41.72 41.60 76 941 Total 8 801 373 020





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 15 June 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 16 June 2023 400 43.10 43.10 43.10 17 240 19 June 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 20 June 2023 1 42.72 42.72 42.72 43 21 June 2023 400 42.00 42.00 42.00 16 800 Total 801 34 083

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 47 619 shares.

On 21 June 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 352 087 own shares, or 5.88% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment