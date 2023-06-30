Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 22 June 2023 to 28 June 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 10 May 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 22 June 2023 to 28 June 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 48 313 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 22 June 2023 to 28 June 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 22 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 843 41.38 41.56 41.22 241 783 MTF CBOE 3 262 41.37 41.52 41.22 134 949 MTF Turquoise 590 41.39 41.56 41.26 24 420 MTF Aquis 1 082 41.40 41.52 41.22 44 795 23 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 361 41.12 41.34 40.96 220 444 MTF CBOE 3 088 41.13 41.28 40.98 127 009 MTF Turquoise 243 41.15 41.48 40.96 9 999 MTF Aquis 434 41.18 41.48 41.02 17 872 26 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 023 40.90 41.04 40.70 205 441 MTF CBOE 3 092 40.91 41.12 40.76 126 494 MTF Turquoise 507 40.90 41.10 40.76 20 736 MTF Aquis 914 40.91 41.14 40.76 37 392 27 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 4 819 40.60 41.00 40.18 195 651 MTF CBOE 3 090 40.60 40.92 40.18 125 454 MTF Turquoise 361 40.62 40.92 40.30 14 664 MTF Aquis 481 40.66 41.00 40.18 19 557 28 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 488 40.99 41.16 40.82 224 953 MTF CBOE 3 103 41.00 41.16 40.80 127 223 MTF Turquoise 626 41.02 41.16 40.88 25 679 MTF Aquis 906 41.01 41.16 40.82 37 155 Total 48 313 41.02 41.56 40.18 1 981 670

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 200 shares during the period from 22 June 2023 to 28 June 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 22 June 2023 to 28 June 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 22 June 2023 1 600 41.33 41.40 41.20 66 128 23 June 2023 1 000 41.04 41.14 41.00 41 040 26 June 2023 1 200 40.82 40.90 40.76 48 984 27 June 2023 2 400 40.45 40.70 40.20 97 080 28 June 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 6 200 253 232





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 22 June 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 23 June 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 26 June 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 27 June 2023 400 41.00 41.00 41.00 16 400 28 June 2023 1 600 41.05 41.20 40.90 65 680 Total 2 000 82 080

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 51 819 shares.

On 28 June 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 402 500 own shares, or 5.97% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

