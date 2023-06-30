        

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 22 June 2023 to 28 June 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 10 May 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 22 June 2023 to 28 June 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 48 313 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 22 June 2023 to 28 June 2023:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
22 June 2023Euronext Brussels5 84341.3841.5641.22241 783
 MTF CBOE3 26241.3741.5241.22134 949
 MTF Turquoise59041.3941.5641.2624 420
 MTF Aquis1 08241.4041.5241.2244 795
23 June 2023Euronext Brussels5 36141.1241.3440.96220 444
 MTF CBOE3 08841.1341.2840.98127 009
 MTF Turquoise24341.1541.4840.969 999
 MTF Aquis43441.1841.4841.0217 872
26 June 2023Euronext Brussels5 02340.9041.0440.70205 441
 MTF CBOE3 09240.9141.1240.76126 494
 MTF Turquoise50740.9041.1040.7620 736
 MTF Aquis91440.9141.1440.7637 392
27 June 2023Euronext Brussels4 81940.6041.0040.18195 651
 MTF CBOE3 09040.6040.9240.18125 454
 MTF Turquoise36140.6240.9240.3014 664
 MTF Aquis48140.6641.0040.1819 557
28 June 2023Euronext Brussels5 48840.9941.1640.82224 953
 MTF CBOE3 10341.0041.1640.80127 223
 MTF Turquoise62641.0241.1640.8825 679
 MTF Aquis90641.0141.1640.8237 155
Total 48 31341.0241.5640.181 981 670

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 200 shares during the period from 22 June 2023 to 28 June 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 2 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 22 June 2023 to 28 June 2023:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
22 June 20231 60041.3341.4041.2066 128
23 June 20231 00041.0441.1441.0041 040
26 June 20231 20040.8240.9040.7648 984
27 June 20232 40040.4540.7040.2097 080
28 June 202300.000.000.000
Total6 200   253 232


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
22 June 202300.000.000.000
23 June 202300.000.000.000
26 June 202300.000.000.000
27 June 202340041.0041.0041.0016 400
28 June 20231 60041.0541.2040.9065 680
Total2 000   82 080

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 51 819 shares.

On 28 June 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 402 500 own shares, or 5.97% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

