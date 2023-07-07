Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 29 June 2023 to 5 July 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 10 May 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 29 June 2023 to 5 July 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 49 901 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 29 June 2023 to 5 July 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 29 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 4 849 41.22 41.48 40.44 199 876 MTF CBOE 3 152 41.24 41.50 40.68 129 988 MTF Turquoise 734 41.25 41.50 40.68 30 278 MTF Aquis 1 052 41.26 41.50 40.68 43 406 30 June 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 263 41.69 41.92 41.46 219 414 MTF CBOE 3 085 41.70 41.88 41.42 128 645 MTF Turquoise 736 41.74 41.88 41.48 30 721 MTF Aquis 1 016 41.71 41.88 41.48 42 377 3 July 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 042 41.84 41.92 41.60 210 957 MTF CBOE 3 161 41.84 41.92 41.60 132 256 MTF Turquoise 815 41.83 41.92 41.60 34 091 MTF Aquis 1 143 41.85 41.98 41.64 47 835 4 July 2023 Euronext Brussels 4 710 42.55 42.74 42.10 200 411 MTF CBOE 3 128 42.55 42.74 42.10 133 096 MTF Turquoise 799 42.56 42.74 42.12 34 005 MTF Aquis 1 030 42.57 42.74 42.10 43 847 5 July 2023 Euronext Brussels 4 952 42.93 43.06 42.56 212 589 MTF CBOE 3 279 42.94 43.08 42.70 140 800 MTF Turquoise 846 42.95 43.06 42.72 36 336 MTF Aquis 1 109 42.95 43.08 42.70 47 632 Total 49 901 42.05 43.08 40.44 2 098 560

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 000 shares during the period from 29 June 2023 to 5 July 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 900 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 29 June 2023 to 5 July 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 29 June 2023 800 40.50 40.50 40.50 32 400 30 June 2023 1 200 41.50 41.50 41.50 49 800 3 July 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 4 July 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 5 July 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 Total 2 000 82 200





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 29 June 2023 2 500 41.29 41.40 41.00 103 225 30 June 2023 1 200 41.67 41.80 41.60 50 004 3 July 2023 800 41.85 41.90 41.80 33 480 4 July 2023 3 200 42.31 42.60 42.00 135 392 5 July 2023 1 200 42.90 43.00 42.80 51 480 Total 8 900 373 581

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 44 919 shares.

On 5 July 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 332 956 own shares, or 4.18% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

