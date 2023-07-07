Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 29 June 2023 to 5 July 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 10 May 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 29 June 2023 to 5 July 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 49 901 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 29 June 2023 to 5 July 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|29 June 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|4 849
|41.22
|41.48
|40.44
|199 876
|MTF CBOE
|3 152
|41.24
|41.50
|40.68
|129 988
|MTF Turquoise
|734
|41.25
|41.50
|40.68
|30 278
|MTF Aquis
|1 052
|41.26
|41.50
|40.68
|43 406
|30 June 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 263
|41.69
|41.92
|41.46
|219 414
|MTF CBOE
|3 085
|41.70
|41.88
|41.42
|128 645
|MTF Turquoise
|736
|41.74
|41.88
|41.48
|30 721
|MTF Aquis
|1 016
|41.71
|41.88
|41.48
|42 377
|3 July 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|5 042
|41.84
|41.92
|41.60
|210 957
|MTF CBOE
|3 161
|41.84
|41.92
|41.60
|132 256
|MTF Turquoise
|815
|41.83
|41.92
|41.60
|34 091
|MTF Aquis
|1 143
|41.85
|41.98
|41.64
|47 835
|4 July 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|4 710
|42.55
|42.74
|42.10
|200 411
|MTF CBOE
|3 128
|42.55
|42.74
|42.10
|133 096
|MTF Turquoise
|799
|42.56
|42.74
|42.12
|34 005
|MTF Aquis
|1 030
|42.57
|42.74
|42.10
|43 847
|5 July 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|4 952
|42.93
|43.06
|42.56
|212 589
|MTF CBOE
|3 279
|42.94
|43.08
|42.70
|140 800
|MTF Turquoise
|846
|42.95
|43.06
|42.72
|36 336
|MTF Aquis
|1 109
|42.95
|43.08
|42.70
|47 632
|Total
|49 901
|42.05
|43.08
|40.44
|2 098 560
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 000 shares during the period from 29 June 2023 to 5 July 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 900 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 29 June 2023 to 5 July 2023:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|29 June 2023
|800
|40.50
|40.50
|40.50
|32 400
|30 June 2023
|1 200
|41.50
|41.50
|41.50
|49 800
|3 July 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|4 July 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|5 July 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|2 000
|82 200
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|29 June 2023
|2 500
|41.29
|41.40
|41.00
|103 225
|30 June 2023
|1 200
|41.67
|41.80
|41.60
|50 004
|3 July 2023
|800
|41.85
|41.90
|41.80
|33 480
|4 July 2023
|3 200
|42.31
|42.60
|42.00
|135 392
|5 July 2023
|1 200
|42.90
|43.00
|42.80
|51 480
|Total
|8 900
|373 581
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 44 919 shares.
On 5 July 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 332 956 own shares, or 4.18% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
