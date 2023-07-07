      

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 29 June 2023 to 5 July 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 10 May 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 29 June 2023 to 5 July 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 49 901 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 29 June 2023 to 5 July 2023:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
29 June 2023Euronext Brussels4 84941.2241.4840.44199 876
 MTF CBOE3 15241.2441.5040.68129 988
 MTF Turquoise73441.2541.5040.6830 278
 MTF Aquis1 05241.2641.5040.6843 406
30 June 2023Euronext Brussels5 26341.6941.9241.46219 414
 MTF CBOE3 08541.7041.8841.42128 645
 MTF Turquoise73641.7441.8841.4830 721
 MTF Aquis1 01641.7141.8841.4842 377
3 July 2023Euronext Brussels5 04241.8441.9241.60210 957
 MTF CBOE3 16141.8441.9241.60132 256
 MTF Turquoise81541.8341.9241.6034 091
 MTF Aquis1 14341.8541.9841.6447 835
4 July 2023Euronext Brussels4 71042.5542.7442.10200 411
 MTF CBOE3 12842.5542.7442.10133 096
 MTF Turquoise79942.5642.7442.1234 005
 MTF Aquis1 03042.5742.7442.1043 847
5 July 2023Euronext Brussels4 95242.9343.0642.56212 589
 MTF CBOE3 27942.9443.0842.70140 800
 MTF Turquoise84642.9543.0642.7236 336
 MTF Aquis1 10942.9543.0842.7047 632
Total 49 90142.0543.0840.442 098 560

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 2 000 shares during the period from 29 June 2023 to 5 July 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 8 900 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 29 June 2023 to 5 July 2023:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
29 June 202380040.5040.5040.5032 400
30 June 20231 20041.5041.5041.5049 800
3 July 202300.000.000.000
4 July 202300.000.000.000
5 July 202300.000.000.000
Total2 000   82 200


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
29 June 20232 50041.2941.4041.00103 225
30 June 20231 20041.6741.8041.6050 004
3 July 202380041.8541.9041.8033 480
4 July 20233 20042.3142.6042.00135 392
5 July 20231 20042.9043.0042.8051 480
Total8 900   373 581

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 44 919 shares.

On 5 July 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 332 956 own shares, or 4.18% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

