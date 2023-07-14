Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 6 July 2023 to 12 July 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 10 May 2023 , Bekaert announced the start of the sixth tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Sixth Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 6 July 2023 to 12 July 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 54 282 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the sixth tranche of the Program during the period from 6 July 2023 to 12 July 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 6 July 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 089 42.75 43.10 42.28 217 555 MTF CBOE 3 186 42.74 43.08 42.24 136 170 MTF Turquoise 801 42.78 43.12 42.32 34 267 MTF Aquis 1 025 42.75 43.08 42.32 43 819 7 July 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 362 42.86 43.10 42.38 229 815 MTF CBOE 3 743 42.86 43.08 42.40 160 425 MTF Turquoise 891 42.88 43.08 42.44 38 206 MTF Aquis 1 060 42.87 43.10 42.36 45 442 10 July 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 382 43.42 43.70 42.92 233 686 MTF CBOE 3 775 43.46 43.68 42.88 164 062 MTF Turquoise 874 43.40 43.68 42.88 37 932 MTF Aquis 1 015 43.48 43.72 42.88 44 132 11 July 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 316 44.21 44.56 43.72 235 020 MTF CBOE 3 725 44.23 44.56 43.76 164 757 MTF Turquoise 850 44.22 44.56 43.74 37 587 MTF Aquis 945 44.24 44.58 43.78 41 807 12 July 2023 Euronext Brussels 5 510 44.16 44.58 43.56 243 322 MTF CBOE 3 696 44.20 44.58 43.56 163 363 MTF Turquoise 986 44.22 44.60 43.52 43 601 MTF Aquis 1 051 44.24 44.60 43.56 46 496 Total 54 282 43.50 44.60 42.24 2 361 464

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 6 002 shares during the period from 6 July 2023 to 12 July 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 10 200 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 6 July 2023 to 12 July 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 6 July 2023 3 600 42.48 42.70 42.24 152 928 7 July 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 10 July 2023 402 42.80 42.80 42.80 17 206 11 July 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 12 July 2023 2 000 43.88 44.02 43.70 87 760 Total 6 002 257 894





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 6 July 2023 400 43.00 43.00 43.00 17 200 7 July 2023 2 000 42.91 43.08 42.60 85 820 10 July 2023 2 400 43.35 43.60 43.10 104 040 11 July 2023 1 600 43.98 44.20 43.80 70 368 12 July 2023 3 800 44.45 44.60 44.30 168 910 Total 10 200 446 338

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 40 721 shares.

On 12 July 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 383 040 own shares, or 4.26% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment