Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 27 July 2023 to 2 August 2023

Share Buyback Program

On 28 July 2023, Bekaert announced the start of the seventh tranche of its buyback program, for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Seventh Tranche). All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the Seventh Tranche of the Program during the period from 28 July 2023 to 2 August 2023:

Repurchase of shares Date Market Number of Shares Average Price paid (€) Highest Price

paid (€) Lowest Price

paid (€) Total

Amount (€) 28 July 2023 Euronext Brussels 9 082 42.46 43.44 40.68 385 622 MTF CBOE 4 150 42.49 43.30 41.02 176 334 MTF Turquoise 923 42.53 43.30 41.10 39 255 MTF Aquis 955 42.57 43.32 41.44 40 654 31 July 2023 Euronext Brussels 8 603 43.22 43.44 42.84 371 822 MTF CBOE 4 251 43.20 43.44 42.86 183 643 MTF Turquoise 954 43.23 43.46 42.84 41 241 MTF Aquis 1 031 43.23 43.44 42.90 44 570 1 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 11 478 43.12 43.52 42.92 494 931 MTF CBOE 5 624 43.13 43.50 42.92 242 563 MTF Turquoise 1 281 43.13 43.44 42.90 55 250 MTF Aquis 1 362 43.13 43.44 42.92 58 743 2 August 2023 Euronext Brussels 10 268 43.06 43.38 42.50 442 140 MTF CBOE 5 190 43.12 43.42 42.64 223 793 MTF Turquoise 1 145 43.11 43.42 42.68 49 361 MTF Aquis 1 232 43.13 43.42 42.64 53 136 Total 67 529 42.99 43.52 40.68 2 903 058

Liquidity agreement

Bekaert has decided to pause as of 28 July 2023 the liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux, which was due to finish on 1 September 2023.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement carried out until 27 July 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 27 July 2023 1 600 42.45 42.60 42.30 67 920 Total 1 600 67 920





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 27 July 2023 3 200 42.72 43.06 42.50 136 704 Total 3 200 136 704

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 48 757 shares.

On 2 August 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 544 051 own shares, or 4.55% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

