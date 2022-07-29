Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Belgium
  4. Euronext Bruxelles
  5. Bekaert NV
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BEKB   BE0974258874

BEKAERT NV

(BEKB)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Bruxelles  -  04:01 2022-07-29 am EDT
33.92 EUR   +6.94%
03:45aBEKAERT : 2022 First half-year results 29 Jul 2022
PU
03:45aBEKAERT : announces the third tranche of its Share Buyback Program 29 Jul 2022
PU
03:45aBEKAERT : Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement 29 Jul 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bekaert : announces the third tranche of its Share Buyback Program 29 Jul 2022

07/29/2022 | 03:45am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Press release Summary & download

Bekaert announces today that it will commence the third tranche of its €120 million buyback program which was previously announced on 25 February 2022 (the Program) for a total maximum consideration of up to € 30 million (the Third Tranche).

Bekaert completed the second tranche of the Program on 22 July 2022. In aggregate, between 11 May 2022 and 22 July 2022, the company repurchased 864 817 ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of € 30 million. Under the initial tranche of the Program the company repurchased 766 295 ordinary shares for an aggregate consideration of € 27.3 million.

It is intended that, subject to market conditions, the Third Tranche will be completed by the announcement of the company's third quarter trading update 2022, as scheduled on 18 November 2022.

Bekaert has appointed Kepler Cheuvreux SA as independent intermediary to repurchase the shares on its behalf and to make trading decisions under the Third Tranche independently of Bekaert.

As announced previously, the purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company and all shares repurchased as part of this arrangement will be cancelled. The shares repurchased under the Program through 28 June 2022, being 1 449 409 treasury shares in total, were cancelled on 29 June 2022.

During the Third Tranche of the Program, Bekaert will regularly publish press releases with updates on the progress made, as required by law. This information will also be available on the investor relations pages of our website. Any further tranches of the Program, which may be conducted after completion of the Third Tranche, will be announced in due course.

Attachment

Disclaimer

Bekaert NV published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 07:44:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about BEKAERT NV
03:45aBEKAERT : 2022 First half-year results 29 Jul 2022
PU
03:45aBEKAERT : announces the third tranche of its Share Buyback Program 29 Jul 2022
PU
03:45aBEKAERT : Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement 29 Jul 2022
PU
02:01aBekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
GL
01:46aBekaert announces the third tranche of its Share Buyback Program
GL
01:45aBekaert announces the third tranche of its Share Buyback Program
AQ
01:02aBEKAERT : 2022 First half-year results
GL
01:01aBEKAERT : 2022 First half-year results
AQ
07/28BEKAERT : Eriikka Söderström appointed Chair of the Audit, Risk and Finance Committee of B..
PU
07/22BEKAERT : Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement 22 Jul 2022
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on BEKAERT NV
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 099 M 5 182 M 5 182 M
Net income 2022 348 M 354 M 354 M
Net Debt 2022 483 M 491 M 491 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,54x
Yield 2022 4,97%
Capitalization 1 826 M 1 855 M 1 855 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 23 450
Free-Float 57,2%
Chart BEKAERT NV
Duration : Period :
Bekaert NV Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEKAERT NV
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 31,72 €
Average target price 45,17 €
Spread / Average Target 42,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oswald Schmid Chief Executive Officer & Director
Taoufiq Boussaid Chief Financial Officer
Jürgen Tinggren Chairman
Gunter Van Craen Chief Digital & Information Officer
Annalisa Gigante Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEKAERT NV-18.96%1 855
KEYENCE CORPORATION-25.55%95 119
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-21.88%71 147
EATON CORPORATION PLC-15.37%56 526
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-4.93%51 289
NIDEC CORPORATION-32.25%38 467