Bekaert: buoyant after annual results
It explained that it had further improved its profit margins and generated solid cash flow despite overall sales down 13.9% to 5.3 billion euros, due in particular to the reversal of raw material cost inflation.
Although economic uncertainties persist and a number of end markets remain difficult', management expects modest sales growth and at least stable margins in 2024.
