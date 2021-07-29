Bel : First-Half 2021 Financial report

Bel

FIRST-HALF2021 FINANCIAL REPORT

First-Half 2021 Business Report .............................................................................................. 1 Summary Interim Consolidated Financial Statements ............................................................. 4 Statutory Auditor's Report on the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements ........................ 25 Statement of the Company Officer Responsible for the Interim Financial Report .................. 27

Should there be any difference between the French and the English version of this Bel Group First-half 2021 Financial Report, only the text in French language shall be deemed authentic and considered as expressing the exact information published by Bel.

The Bel Group

The Bel Group is a world leader in branded cheese and a major global player in the healthy snacks segment. Its portfolio of differentiated and internationally recognized brands, including such products as The Laughing Cow®, Kiri®, Mini Babybel®, Leerdammer®, and Boursin®, as well as some 20 local brands, enabled the Group to generate sales of €3.5 billion in 2020. The acquisition of the MOM Group in 2016 complements a portfolio of strong brands with the integration of the Pom'Potes and GogosqueeZ brands. Almost 12,510 employees in nearly 40 subsidiaries around the world contribute to the Group's success. Bel products are prepared at more than 33 production sites and distributed in over 120 countries. www.groupe-bel.com