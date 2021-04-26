Bel : Universal Registration Document 2020

The Universal Registration Document may be used when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market if a securities note is added and, where applicable, a summary and all amendments made to the Universal Registration Document. The entire documentation thus established is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129. The present Universal Registration Document of the Bel company includes:

the Corporate Governance Report prepared in accordance with Article L. 225-37 of the French Commercial Code.

Chapter 8 contains the cross-reference tables between the paragraphs in the Universal Registration Document (Annexes I and II to European Regulation n°2019/980) and those in the Financial Report provided for in Article L. 451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code as well as those in the Management Report provided for in

Articles L. 225-100et seq. and Articles L. 225‑ 102-1et seq. of the French Commercial Code.

For the purposes of this report (hereinafter the "Universal Registration Document"), unless otherwise stated, the terms "Bel" or "Company" refer to the Bel company and the terms "Group" or "Bel Group" refer to the Bel company and its consolidated subsidiaries.