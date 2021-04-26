Log in
    FR0000121857

BEL

(FBEL)
Bel : Universal Registration Document 2020

04/26/2021 | 04:08am EDT
PRESENTATION OF ACTIVITIES

3

1.1

Group presentation

4

1.2

Market trends

18

1.3

Markets and activities in 2020

19

1.4 Trends likely to affect production, sales and

inventories in 2021

21

1.5 Property, plant and equipment

23

RISK FACTORS AND INSURANCE

POLICY

25

2.1

Risk management policy

26

2.2

Hierarchy of risks

27

2.3

Risks related to the external environment

29

2.4

Risks related to the business

35

2.5

Financial risks

41

2.6

Insurance and risk coverage policies

42

CORPORATE SOCIAL

RESPONSIBILITY43

3.1 Bel: a growth model to champion healthier

and responsible food for all

44

3.2 A model that creates value

for all its stakeholders

57

3.3

Contributing to healthier food

70

3.4

Promoting sustainable agriculture

75

3.5

Designing responsible packaging

82

3.6 Fighting climate change and reducing

its environmental footprint

86

3.7 Improving the accessibility and

affordability of its products

100

3.8 Methodological note

102

3.9 Appendix 1: Contributing to the United

Nations' Sustainable Development Goals

104

3.10 Appendix 2: Correlation table

with the 11 TCFD recommendations

105

3.11 Appendix 3: Summary of environmental

data

106

3.12 Report by one of the statutory auditors on the consolidated non-financial

performance report

108

3.13 Statutory Auditors' reasonable assurance

report on a selection of consolidated non-

financial information included

in the Management Report

110

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

113

4.1

Governance principles

114

4.2

Remuneration and benefits

128

4.3 Risk management and internal

control procedures

136

4.4 Related-party transactions

139

FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING

INFORMATION

143

5.1

Historical financial information

144

5.2

Pro forma financial information

144

5.3

Review of financial position and results

145

5.4 Cash and cash equivalents and capital

resources

146

5.5

Financial statements

148

5.6 Verification of annual financial information

235

5.7

Date of latest financial information

237

5.8 Financial information for interim and other

periods

237

5.9

Dividend policy

237

5.10

Legal and arbitration proceedings

237

5.11 Significant change in the financial

or trading position

238

SHAREHOLDING AND SHARE

TRANSACTIONS

239

6.1

Shareholding and share capital

240

6.2

Stock exchange

246

COMBINED GENERAL MEETING

OF MAY 11, 2021

251

7.1

Agenda

252

7.2

Text of the draft resolutions

253

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

257

8.1 Individual responsible for the Universal Registration Document and the Annual

Financial Report

258

8.2

Information on the Company

259

8.3

Information on subsidiaries and interests

260

8.4

Material contracts

262

8.5

Documents available

262

8.6

Cross references

263

2020

Universal

Registration

Document

including the Annual Financial Report and Non-Financial Performance Report

A French limited company (société anonyme) with share capital of €10,308,502.50

Registered office:

2 allée de Longchamp,

92150 Suresnes

SIREN No. 542 088 067

Nanterre Trade and Companies Register

The Universal Registration Document was filed on April 6, 2021 with the AMF, in its capacity as the competent authority under Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of said Regulation.

The Universal Registration Document may be used when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market if a securities note is added and, where applicable, a summary and all amendments made to the Universal Registration Document. The entire documentation thus established is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129. The present Universal Registration Document of the Bel company includes:

  • the Annual Financial Report issued pursuant to Article L. 451-1-2 I and II of the French Monetary and Financial Code;
  • the Management Report, including Bel's Non-Financial Performance Report approved by the Board of Directors pursuant to Articles L. 225-100 et seq. and Articles L. 225102-1 et seq. of the French Commercial Code; and
  • the Corporate Governance Report prepared in accordance with Article L. 225-37 of the French Commercial Code.

Chapter 8 contains the cross-reference tables between the paragraphs in the Universal Registration Document (Annexes I and II to European Regulation n°2019/980) and those in the Financial Report provided for in Article L. 451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code as well as those in the Management Report provided for in

Articles L. 225-100et seq. and Articles L. 225 102-1et seq. of the French Commercial Code.

For the purposes of this report (hereinafter the "Universal Registration Document"), unless otherwise stated, the terms "Bel" or "Company" refer to the Bel company and the terms "Group" or "Bel Group" refer to the Bel company and its consolidated subsidiaries.

This is a translation into English of the universal registration document of the Company issued in French and available on its website.

2020 1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

BEL SA published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 April 2021 08:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 3 456 M 4 184 M 4 184 M
Net income 2020 144 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2020 592 M 717 M 717 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 960 M 3 570 M 3 584 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
Nbr of Employees 12 510
Free-Float 3,59%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Antoine Fiévet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Hubert Mayet GM-Manufacturing & Technical Operations
Fatine Layt Independent Director
Thierry Billot Lead Independent Director
Nathalie Roos Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEL37.97%3 570
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-8.70%37 930
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED21.97%25 498
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-7.59%22 004
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS-8.55%8 997
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED2.67%8 948
