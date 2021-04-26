Bel : Universal Registration Document 2020

|
PRESENTATION OF ACTIVITIES
|
3
|
1.1
|
Group presentation
|
4
|
1.2
|
Market trends
|
18
|
1.3
|
Markets and activities in 2020
|
19
1.4 Trends likely to affect production, sales and
|
inventories in 2021
|
21
|
1.5 Property, plant and equipment
|
23
|
RISK FACTORS AND INSURANCE
|
|
POLICY
|
25
|
2.1
|
Risk management policy
|
26
|
2.2
|
Hierarchy of risks
|
27
|
2.3
|
Risks related to the external environment
|
29
|
2.4
|
Risks related to the business
|
35
|
2.5
|
Financial risks
|
41
|
2.6
|
Insurance and risk coverage policies
|
42
CORPORATE SOCIAL
RESPONSIBILITY43
3.1 Bel: a growth model to champion healthier
|
and responsible food for all
|
44
3.2 A model that creates value
|
|
for all its stakeholders
|
57
|
3.3
|
Contributing to healthier food
|
70
|
3.4
|
Promoting sustainable agriculture
|
75
|
3.5
|
Designing responsible packaging
|
82
3.6 Fighting climate change and reducing
|
its environmental footprint
|
86
3.7 Improving the accessibility and
|
affordability of its products
|
100
|
3.8 Methodological note
|
102
3.9 Appendix 1: Contributing to the United
|
Nations' Sustainable Development Goals
|
104
|
3.10 Appendix 2: Correlation table
|
|
with the 11 TCFD recommendations
|
105
3.11 Appendix 3: Summary of environmental
3.12 Report by one of the statutory auditors on the consolidated non-financial
3.13 Statutory Auditors' reasonable assurance
|
report on a selection of consolidated non-
|
|
financial information included
|
|
in the Management Report
|
110
|
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
|
113
|
4.1
|
Governance principles
|
114
|
4.2
|
Remuneration and benefits
|
128
4.3 Risk management and internal
|
control procedures
|
136
|
4.4 Related-party transactions
|
139
|
FINANCIAL AND ACCOUNTING
|
|
INFORMATION
|
143
|
5.1
|
Historical financial information
|
144
|
5.2
|
Pro forma financial information
|
144
|
5.3
|
Review of financial position and results
|
145
5.4 Cash and cash equivalents and capital
|
|
resources
|
146
|
5.5
|
Financial statements
|
148
|
5.6 Verification of annual financial information
|
235
|
5.7
|
Date of latest financial information
|
237
5.8 Financial information for interim and other
|
|
periods
|
237
|
5.9
|
Dividend policy
|
237
|
5.10
|
Legal and arbitration proceedings
|
237
5.11 Significant change in the financial
|
SHAREHOLDING AND SHARE
|
|
TRANSACTIONS
|
239
|
6.1
|
Shareholding and share capital
|
240
|
6.2
|
Stock exchange
|
246
|
COMBINED GENERAL MEETING
|
|
OF MAY 11, 2021
|
251
|
7.1
|
Agenda
|
252
|
7.2
|
Text of the draft resolutions
|
253
|
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION
|
257
8.1 Individual responsible for the Universal Registration Document and the Annual
|
|
Financial Report
|
258
|
8.2
|
Information on the Company
|
259
|
8.3
|
Information on subsidiaries and interests
|
260
|
8.4
|
Material contracts
|
262
|
8.5
|
Documents available
|
262
|
8.6
|
Cross references
|
263
Universal
Registration
Document
including the Annual Financial Report and Non-Financial Performance Report
A French limited company (société anonyme) with share capital of €10,308,502.50
Registered office:
2 allée de Longchamp,
92150 Suresnes
SIREN No. 542 088 067
Nanterre Trade and Companies Register
The Universal Registration Document was filed on April 6, 2021 with the AMF, in its capacity as the competent authority under Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129, without prior approval in accordance with Article 9 of said Regulation.
The Universal Registration Document may be used when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market if a securities note is added and, where applicable, a summary and all amendments made to the Universal Registration Document. The entire documentation thus established is approved by the AMF in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 2017/1129. The present Universal Registration Document of the Bel company includes:
-
the Annual Financial Report issued pursuant to Article L. 451-1-2 I and II of the French Monetary and Financial Code;
-
the Management Report, including Bel's Non-Financial Performance Report approved by the Board of Directors pursuant to Articles L. 225-100 et seq. and Articles L. 225‑102-1 et seq. of the French Commercial Code; and
-
the Corporate Governance Report prepared in accordance with Article L. 225-37 of the French Commercial Code.
Chapter 8 contains the cross-reference tables between the paragraphs in the Universal Registration Document (Annexes I and II to European Regulation n°2019/980) and those in the Financial Report provided for in Article L. 451-1-2 of the French Monetary and Financial Code as well as those in the Management Report provided for in
Articles L. 225-100et seq. and Articles L. 225‑ 102-1et seq. of the French Commercial Code.
For the purposes of this report (hereinafter the "Universal Registration Document"), unless otherwise stated, the terms "Bel" or "Company" refer to the Bel company and the terms "Group" or "Bel Group" refer to the Bel company and its consolidated subsidiaries.
This is a translation into English of the universal registration document of the Company issued in French and available on its website.
