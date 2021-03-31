Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bel Fuse Inc.    BELFA

BEL FUSE INC.

(BELFA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bel Announces Closing Acquisition of EOS

03/31/2021 | 02:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (“Bel,” or, “the Company”) (Nasdaq:BELFA and Nasdaq:BELFB), a leading supplier of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced that it has closed on its previously announced acquisition of EOS, of Mumbai, India, effective March 31, 2021. Consideration of $7 million, was funded with cash on hand.

EOS had 2020 (annual) sales of approximately $12 million and operates a 56,000 square foot facility, with ~400 associates, located in Mumbai, India. We expect EOS to play a key role in Bel’s penetration of certain industrial and medical markets currently being served by EOS, with a strong line of high-power density and low-profile products with high convection ratings. The EOS business will report into Bel’s Power Solutions & Protection group.

Dan Bernstein, Bel’s CEO commented, “We look forward to adding EOS’ complementary products to our suite of offerings that we can provide for our customers. In addition to the new products and customers we will gain, we’re also excited to add another facility that allows for the potential of additional supply chain efficiencies for Bel. Also importantly, we expect this transaction to be EBITDA accretive to our financial performance beginning in the second quarter of 2021. EOS is another example of our ability to move quickly on strategic acquisitions supported with ample availability of both cash and credit lines.”

About Bel
Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements
Except for historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release (including the statements regarding the anticipated supply chain efficiencies and the expectation that EOS will generate EBITDA accretive to our financial performance beginning in the second quarter) are forward-looking statements (as described under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from Bel's projections. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing the Company’s customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on the Company’s products; the effects of business and economic conditions; difficulties associated with integrating previously acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; the Company’s ongoing evaluation of the consequences of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the impact of changes to U.S. trade and tariff policies; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties impacting Bel’s business, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Investor Contact:
Peter Seltzberg, Managing Director
Darrow Associates
tel 516.419.9915
pseltzberg@darrowir.com		Company Contact:
Daniel Bernstein
President
ir@belf.com
  

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about BEL FUSE INC.
02:00pBel Announces Closing Acquisition of EOS
GL
03:28aBEL FUSE  : Cinch Connectivity Solutions Introduces EMI Filtered Insert Solution..
PU
03/18BEL FUSE  : Backwards Compatible, Cost-Saving Solution Supporting 25 and 40 Gbps..
PU
03/16BEL FUSE  : New Power Over Ethernet Magnetic Modules Support Higher Power, Exten..
PU
03/12BEL FUSE  : NJ Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statemen..
AQ
03/12BEL FUSE  : NJ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and R..
AQ
03/11Bel to Present at the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit
GL
03/11BEL FUSE  : Quick Ethernet Connections with the Cat 6a Cable Splicer
PU
03/09BEL FUSE  : Quick Connect Adapters Expansion for Improved Rapid Testing
PU
03/04BEL FUSE  : Introducing the Highly Efficient, Rugged DC-DC Board Mount Series
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 485 M - -
Net income 2021 10,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 245 M 245 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart BEL FUSE INC.
Duration : Period :
Bel Fuse Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEL FUSE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,00 $
Last Close Price 18,52 $
Spread / Highest target 24,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel J. Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Farouq Tuweiq Chief Financial Officer
John F. Tweedy Independent Director
Mark B. Segall Independent Director
Peter E. Gilbert Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEL FUSE INC.39.46%245
HEXAGON AB6.08%33 393
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED5.83%32 836
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION23.55%25 388
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED5.19%25 111
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED3.61%14 972
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ