Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bel Fuse Inc.    BELFA

BEL FUSE INC.

(BELFA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bel Fuse : Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces the Availability of Dura-ConTM Connector Savers in Distribution

12/18/2020 | 01:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

News Release

Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces the Availability of

Dura-ConTM Connector Savers in Distribution

Lombard, IL [December 17, 2020] Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) announces the immediate availability of Dura-con Connector Savers through our distribution partners Digi-Keyand Mouser. Connector savers are used as a testing interface to reduce damage to installed micro-d interconnects during routine systems tests.

Dura-con Connector Savers are used in between production components, for testing purposes. The connector savers have a plug and socket on either end so that the repeated insertions and withdrawals on the contacts are minimized improving the durability of the interconnect. They are used to validate an assembled harness or circuit board after production and during testing of new designs. Connector Savers can be found where-ever high volumes of micro-ds and M83513s are installed.

For more information on Dura-conConnector Savers, visit our website at belfuse.com/cinchor contact customer service at inquiry@us.cinch.com. For technical information, download the datasheetand the catalog.

About Cinch Connectivity Solutions

Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel group company, is a global leader in delivering reliable connectivity solutions. Learn more about Cinch Connectivity Solutions at belfuse.com/cinchand follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Bel

Bel (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) belfuse.comdesigns, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front -end,board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Media Contact: Katie Owens, katie.owens@belf.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Bel Fuse Inc. published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 December 2020 18:22:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BEL FUSE INC.
01:23pBEL FUSE : Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces the Availability of Dura-ConTM..
PU
02:23aBEL FUSE : Stewart Connector Expands SealJack™ Cable Applied Connector Ser..
PU
12/17BEL FUSE : Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces the Availability of Dura-Con&t..
PU
12/16BEL FUSE : Power Solutions Announces BCL25-700-8 22/25 kW Liquid-Cooled On-Board..
PU
12/16BEL FUSE : Signal Transformer Announces HCTC/HCTI Design Kit
PU
12/16BEL FUSE : Power Solutions Announces BCL25-700-8 22/25 kW Liquid Cooled On-Board..
PU
12/15BEL FUSE : Power Solutions Announces 600 W ABC601 AC-DC Open Frame Power Supplie..
PU
12/15BEL FUSE : Cinch Connectivity Solutions introduces the high-speed Johnson™..
PU
2019BEL FUSE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019BEL FUSE : Stewart Connector Launches 2.5G Base-T Ethernet RJ45 Connectors for I..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 465 M - -
Net income 2020 10,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 221 M 221 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,48x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 6 935
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart BEL FUSE INC.
Duration : Period :
Bel Fuse Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEL FUSE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 20,00 $
Last Close Price 15,85 $
Spread / Highest target 26,2%
Spread / Average Target 26,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 26,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel J. Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Donald Brosious Secretary, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
John F. Tweedy Independent Director
Mark B. Segall Independent Director
Peter E. Gilbert Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEL FUSE INC.-2.16%221
HEXAGON AB37.64%32 118
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED14.10%27 301
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED15.20%22 291
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION46.97%20 017
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED9.92%14 049
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ