Bel Fuse : Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces the Availability of Dura-ConTM Connector Savers in Distribution

Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces the Availability of

Dura-ConTM Connector Savers in Distribution

Lombard, IL [December 17, 2020] Cinch Connectivity Solutions, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) announces the immediate availability of Dura-con Connector Savers through our distribution partners Digi-Keyand Mouser. Connector savers are used as a testing interface to reduce damage to installed micro-d interconnects during routine systems tests.

Dura-con Connector Savers are used in between production components, for testing purposes. The connector savers have a plug and socket on either end so that the repeated insertions and withdrawals on the contacts are minimized improving the durability of the interconnect. They are used to validate an assembled harness or circuit board after production and during testing of new designs. Connector Savers can be found where-ever high volumes of micro-ds and M83513s are installed.

For more information on Dura-conConnector Savers, visit our website at belfuse.com/cinchor contact customer service at inquiry@us.cinch.com. For technical information, download the datasheetand the catalog.

Media Contact: Katie Owens, katie.owens@belf.com