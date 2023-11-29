Lynbrook, NY. [Nov 29, 2023] Bel Fuse Inc, a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits, today announced that its Signal Transformer division released the expansion to their 3PH Series of Three Phase Dry Type Transformers targeted for use in medical, industrial, lighting, electric vehicle charging and green energy applications.

Adaptable to multiple requirements, these rugged isolation transformers are designed and permanently configured for a 3 phase DELTA input and a WYE output. A value-added electrostatic shield (ESS) between input/output windings attenuates line noise by preventing feed-through of undesirable signals and serves as a safety feature in the event of single fault conditions.

Built with a robust Class H (180℃), reinforced UL 1446 File E66312 insulation system, a 4KV dielectric withstanding rating, a 130℃ max self-heating temperature @ 40℃ max ambient, and low leakage current capability, the 3PH Series is well suited to accommodate power conversion demands. Applications include MRI, radiation, and other medical equipment, machine tooling, welding machines, along with wind, solar, and lighting power conversion systems. These rigid transformers operate at 50 or 60 Hz frequency, delivering a range of power from 2KVA to 35KVA with a max 500 VAC input voltage and 69A RMS max load current, featuring efficiencies of greater than 93%. All 3PH models are UL recognized to UL 60601-1 medical standard for construction under UL File E151299.

Signal can easily modify these transformers to create many variations for client needs in a relatively short time. Please contact a Signal Transformer representative for full details.

Summary

Product Series: 3PH

Applications: Industrial, Medical, Lighting, EV Charging, Green Energy

Distribution Availability: TBD

