Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bel Fuse Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BELFA   US0773472016

BEL FUSE INC.

(BELFA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend on its Class A and Class B Shares

08/03/2021 | 08:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BEL FUSE INC. (NASDAQ:BELFA) and (NASDAQ:BELFB) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared regular quarterly cash dividends of $0.06 per share on the Company's Class A common shares and $0.07 per share on the Company's Class B common shares.

Cash dividends for Class A and Class B common shares are payable on November 1, 2021 to shareholders of record on October 15, 2021.

Bel currently has approximately 12,415,000 common shares outstanding, of which 2,145,000 are Class A common shares and 10,270,000 are Class B common shares.

About Bel
Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Investor Contact:Company Contact: 
Darrow AssociatesDaniel Bernstein 
tel 516.419.9915President 
pseltzberg@darrowir.comir@belf.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about BEL FUSE INC.
08:43aBel Fuse Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend on its Class A and Cl..
GL
06:13aBEL FUSE : High Power, Low Loss Type N Connectors, Operating up to 4 GHz
PU
07/30Bel Fuse Q2 Adjusted Profit, Revenue Rise; Shares Surge 18%
MT
07/30BEL FUSE INC /NJ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statemen..
AQ
07/30Bel Fuse Inc. Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/30BEL FUSE : Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results (Form 8-K)
PU
07/30BEL FUSE INC /NJ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
07/30BEL FUSE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/30BEL FUSE : Earnings Flash (BELFA) BEL FUSE Posts Q2 Revenue $138.7M
MT
07/30Bel Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 523 M - -
Net income 2021 13,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 166 M 166 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,32x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart BEL FUSE INC.
Duration : Period :
Bel Fuse Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEL FUSE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 14,95 $
Average target price 21,50 $
Spread / Average Target 43,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel J. Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Farouq Tuweiq Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Ackerman Vice President-Operations
John F. Tweedy Independent Director
Mark B. Segall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BEL FUSE INC.12.57%166
HEXAGON AB34.44%43 102
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED36.24%32 532
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-1.67%31 067
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION43.36%29 483
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT COMPANY LIMITED29.02%21 860