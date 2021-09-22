Log in
Bel Fuse : New Battery Charger is an All-in-One Power Conversion Solution

09/22/2021 | 02:22am EDT
Santa Clara, CA [September 22, 2021] Bel Power Solutions, a Bel group company, today announced a new solution to enhance Bel's eMobility line. By combining a 15 kW bidirectional inverter-charger, a 4 kW 12 V down converter, and a 1 kW 24 V down converter, Bel created an all-in-one solution that delivers reliable and compact power conversion while meeting the demand for higher voltage products. Ideal for road, off-road, and marine vehicle applications, the power conversion system boasts very high efficiency, high reliability, low total harmonic distortion (AC), low output voltage noise (DC), and excellent dynamic response to load/input changes.

The system's bidirectional inverter-charger powers up to 15 kW in either direction, working independently from the down converters. This means that while the machinery is in use, it can function as an inverter and can be utilized along with dc equipment or, when parked, can function as a charger. With a typical efficiency of 93%, the unit is ideal for customers seeking an inverter solution that is galvanically isolated between the input and output.

The power conversion system supports battery packs between 250 VDC and 435 VDC. The BCV200-350-8 is IP65 and IP67 compliant, has an SAE J1939 serial CAN bus interface, and is SAE J1772 type one compliant.

Bel's line of eMobility products will be able to serve the needs of the rapidly growing EV market globally. The new power conversion system, BCV200-350-8, was designed to work with single-phase AC inputs. Whereas the previous released BCL25-700-8 works with three-phase AC inputs providing a similar inverter battery charging solution.

--Ends--

About Bel
Bel Power Solutions is a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB). Bel designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that include circuit protection, connectors, cable assemblies, discrete components, magnetics and power supplies. The Company serves a global market and operates facilities around the world.

Media contacts

Bel Power Solutions

Theresa Schroeder
Theresa.Schroeder@belf.com

Publitek

Zach Hynoski
zach.hynoski@publitek.com

Disclaimer

Bel Fuse Inc. published this content on 22 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 September 2021 06:21:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
