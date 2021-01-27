Log in
BEL FUSE INC.

(BELFA)
Bel Fuse : Power Solutions Announces 750 W ACC750 / MCC750 AC-DC Convection Cooled Power Supplies

01/27/2021 | 02:16am EST
High Power Density Solutions for Industrial and Medical Applications

Santa Clara, CA [January 27, 2021] Bel Power Solutions, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB), today announced the ACC750 (industrial) and MCC750 (medical) Series of convection cooled power supplies which are available in a couple of single output voltages. The natural convection cooling operation (without a fan) is particularly suitable for environments sensitive to acoustical noise.

The ACC/MCC750 Series provides up to 750 W (900 W peak for

The MCC750 Series is designed and approved to comply to the latest Medical standards (EN/IEC 60601-1) for medical equipment requiring 2x MoPP protection grade and displays the CE-Mark for the European Low Voltage Directive (LVD). These medical power supplies are ideal for laboratory and analysis equipment, x-ray and CT scanners, dental equipment, as well as medical devices and applications.

The ACC750/MCC750 Series supports digital power management over the Power Management Bus communications protocol. Multiple units may be connected in parallel for N+1 redundancy and/or higher power, enabled with the internal OR-ing and current sharing functions.

All the above series are available from DigiKey, Mouser, Newark and Farnell. For more information on the ACC750 Series, visit the part page or download the datasheet. For more information on the MCC750 Series, visit the part page or download the datasheet.

For technical inquiries, send an eMail to Tech.Support@psbel.com or call +1 866-513-2839 for North America, +49 6172 95520 for EMEA and +1 86 755 2988 5888 for Asia Pacific or visit belfuse.com/power-solutions.

About Bel Power Solutions

Bel Power Solutions, a Bel group company, is a premier global manufacturer of power management devices. Learn more about Bel Power Solutions at belfuse.com/power-solutions and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About Bel

Bel (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) belfuse.com designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Media Contact:
Susan Rawlish
susan.rawlish@belf.com

Disclaimer

Bel Fuse Inc. published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 07:15:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
