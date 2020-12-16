Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Bel Fuse Inc.    BELFA

BEL FUSE INC.

(BELFA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bel Fuse : Power Solutions Announces BCL25-700-8 22/25 kW Liquid Cooled On-Board Inverter Battery Charger

12/16/2020 | 02:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Converts 3-Phase AC Voltage to DC Voltage for Hybrid or Full Electric Vehicles

Santa Clara, CA [December 16, 2020] Bel Power Solutions, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB), announces the BCL25-700-8, a 22/25 kW bi-directional liquid cooled on-board inverter battery charger with export functionalities for hybrid (HEV) or full electric (EV) vehicles, as well as medium and heavy duty on- and off-highway vehicles. The BCL25-700-8 is parallelable up to 4 units in charge mode, with typical efficiency up to 94%.

With the BCL25-700-8, it is possible to connect this inverter charger directly to an EVSE charging station or for connection directly to the public grid (Single Phase: 190 - 264 Vac or Three Phase 330 - 528 Vac) to charge your HV batteries. The output voltage covers a wide variety of HV batteries in the range from 240 Vdc to 800 Vdc with constant output current of 60 A. When not running from the engine, but running from the HV batteries, you are also able to export up to 22/25 kW (400Vac/50Hz or 480Vac/60Hz) to power all your three phase AC equipment. Additional highlights include active HVDC interlock monitoring, with overtemperature, output overvoltage and overcurrent protections, and an operating coolant temperature of -40°C to +60°C at full power, and up to 50% power at +75°C and operating ambient temperature +80°C.

The BCL25-700-8 meets international standards, including IEC 61851-21-1 (EMC requirements), e-Mark certification (ECE R10.6), SAE J1455 (environmental), IP67 and IP6K9K (protection), SAE J1939 CAN bus interface for control and monitoring, support connection to EVSE with connector Type 1 and Type 2 according IEC 62196 and communication with the EVSE according IEC61851-1 Mode 2 and Mode 3. The BCL25-700-8 including the connector kit (Part No. BCL25-700-CON-KIT) will be available from Digi-Key. Samples also available by contacting Frank Vondenhoff at +31 (0)6 2221 9505 or via email. For more detailed product information, download the BCL25-700-8 Series datasheet.

For technical inquiries, send an eMail to Tech.Support@psbel.com or call +1 866-513-2839 for North America, +49 6172 95520 for EMEA and +1 86 755 2988 5888 for Asia Pacific or visit belfuse.com/power-solutions.

About Bel Power Solutions

Bel Power Solutions, a Bel group company, is a premier global manufacturer of power management devices. Learn more about Bel Power Solutions at belfuse.com/power-solutions and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About Bel

Bel (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) belfuse.com designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Media Contact:
Susan Rawlish
susan.rawlish@belf.com

Disclaimer

Bel Fuse Inc. published this content on 16 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 December 2020 07:02:04 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about BEL FUSE INC.
02:03aBEL FUSE : Power Solutions Announces BCL25-700-8 22/25 kW Liquid Cooled On-Board..
PU
12/15BEL FUSE : Power Solutions Announces 600 W ABC601 AC-DC Open Frame Power Supplie..
PU
12/15BEL FUSE : Cinch Connectivity Solutions introduces the high-speed Johnson™..
PU
2019BEL FUSE, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019BEL FUSE : Stewart Connector Launches 2.5G Base-T Ethernet RJ45 Connectors for I..
PU
2019BEL FUSE : Stewart Connector Announces the Release of the RJ45 Press-Fit Connect..
PU
2019BEL FUSE : Power Solutions Announces PES2200 Series Beyond Platinum Efficiency 2..
PU
2019BEL FUSE : Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces Ganged Triax Connector Capabil..
PU
2019BEL FUSE : Cinch Connectivity Solutions Announces Addition to the Johnson™..
PU
2019BEL FUSE : Power Solutions Announces 1000 W ABE1000 Series and MBE1000 Series AC..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 465 M - -
Net income 2020 10,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 208 M 208 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,45x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 6 935
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart BEL FUSE INC.
Duration : Period :
Bel Fuse Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEL FUSE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 20,00 $
Last Close Price 15,05 $
Spread / Highest target 32,9%
Spread / Average Target 32,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 32,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel J. Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Craig Donald Brosious Secretary, Treasurer & Vice President-Finance
John F. Tweedy Independent Director
Mark B. Segall Independent Director
Peter E. Gilbert Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEL FUSE INC.-7.10%208
HEXAGON AB32.19%30 681
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED16.08%27 381
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED14.31%21 756
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION50.11%20 444
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED11.79%14 287
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ