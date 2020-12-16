Bel Fuse : Power Solutions Announces BCL25-700-8 22/25 kW Liquid-Cooled On-Board Inverter Battery Charger

News Release

Bel Power Solutions Announces BCL25-700-8 22/25 kW

Liquid-CooledOn-Board Inverter Battery Charger

Converts 3-Phase AC Voltage to DC Voltage for Hybrid or Full Electric Vehicles

Santa Clara, CA [December 16, 2020] Bel Power Solutions, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB), announces the BCL25-700-8, a 22/25 kW bi-directionalliquid-cooledon-board inverter battery charger with export functionalities for hybrid (HEV) or full electric (EV) vehicles, as well as medium and heavy-duty on- and off-highway vehicles. The BCL25-700-8 is parallelable up to 4 units in charge mode, with typical efficiency up to 94%.

With the BCL25-700-8, it is possible to connect this inverter charger directly to an EVSE charging station or for connection directly to the public grid (Single-Phase: 190 - 264 Vac or Three-Phase 330 - 528 Vac) to charge your HV batteries. The output voltage covers a wide variety of HV batteries in the range from 240 Vdc to 800 Vdc with constant output current of 60 A. When not running from the engine, but running from the HV batteries, you are also able to export up to 22/25 kW (400Vac/50Hz or 480Vac/60Hz) to power all your three-phase AC equipment. Additional highlights include active HVDC interlock monitoring, with overtemperature, output overvoltage and overcurrent protections, and an operating coolant temperature of -40°C to +60°C at full power, and up to 50% power at +75°C and operating ambient temperature +80°C.

The BCL25-700-8 meets international standards, including IEC 61851-21-1 (EMC requirements), e-Mark certification (ECE R10.6), SAE J1455 (environmental), IP67 and IP6K9K (protection), SAE J1939 CAN bus interface for control and monitoring, supporting the connection with the EVSE with connector Type 1 and Type 2 according to IEC 62196 and communication with the EVSE according to IEC61851-1 Mode 2 and Mode 3. The BCL25-700-8 including the connector kit (Part No. BCL25-700-CON-KIT) will be available from Digi-Key. Samples will also be available by contacting Frank Vondenhoff at +31 (0)6 2221 9505 or via email. For more detailed product information, download the BCL25-700-8 Series datasheet.

For technical inquiries, send an eMail to Tech.Support@psbel.comor call +1 866-513-2839 for North America, +49 6172 95520 for EMEA and +1 86 755 2988 5888 for Asia Pacific or visit belfuse.com/power-solutions.

