BEL FUSE INC.

(BELFA)
Bel Fuse : Power Solutions Announces TET3200-12-069RA Titanium Efficiency 3.2kW Power Supply for OCP and Datacenters

02/04/2021 | 08:15am EST
3200 W is a Titanium Certified Power Supply

Santa Clara, CA [February 4, 2021] Bel Power Solutions, a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB), today announced the expansion of their portfolio to include the TET3200-12-069RA, a 3200 W Titanium efficient AC-DC front-end power supply that can convert up to 277 VAC into a main output of 12 VDC for powering intermediate bus architectures (IBA) in high performance and high reliability servers, routers and network switches and applications.

The TET3200 delivers a power density of 34 W/in3 and achieves Titanium efficiency (>96% efficient at 50% load) in a compact package measuring 69 x 40.5 x 555 mm (2.72 x 1.60 x 21.85 in.). The AC-DC stage uses soft-switching resonant techniques to reduce component stresses, providing increased system reliability and very high efficiency, in conjunction with synchronous rectification. It also has a DC input voltage range of 180-410 VDC. An active OR-ing device on the output ensures no reverse load current and renders the supply ideally suited for operation in redundant power systems. These power supplies are hot swappable and can be connected in parallel with active digital current sharing. An always-on +12 V 36 W standby output is also provided.

The TET3200 features system communications via I2C/Power Management Bus protocol allowing full monitoring of the supply, voltages, current, power and temperature. Multiple protections such as overvoltage, overcurrent and overtemperature are standard. These power supplies meet international safety standards and display the CE-Mark for the European Low Voltage Directive (LVD) and have patents pending.

TET3200-12-069RA samples are available upon request from Bel sales representatives. The TET3200 is also available from Digi-Key and Mouser. For more information, visit the TET3200 product page here or download the datasheet.

For technical inquiries, send an eMail to Tech.Support@psbel.com or call +1 866-513-2839 for North America, +49 6172 95520 for EMEA and +1 86 755 2988 5888 for Asia Pacific or visit belfuse.com/power-solutions.

About Bel Power Solutions

Bel Power Solutions, a Bel group company, is a premier global manufacturer of power management devices. Learn more about Bel Power Solutions at belfuse.com/power-solutions and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About Bel

Bel (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) belfuse.com designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Media Contact:
Susan Rawlish
susan.rawlish@belf.com

Disclaimer

Bel Fuse Inc. published this content on 04 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 13:14:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
