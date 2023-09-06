Santa Clara, CA. [Sep 6, 2023] Bel Fuse Inc, a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits, today announced the release of the Bel Power Solutions 700DNG40-24-8, the second generation 4 kW liquid cooled DC-DC converter. The unit creates DC voltages in hybrid and electric vehicles suitable to power low voltage accessories, replacing a traditional alternator.
The new converter is smaller and operates at a wider input voltage range from 450 to 900 Vdc than its 700DNC40-24-8G predecessor, delivering up to 4000 W of output power. Housed in a compact design weighing only 4.5kg, the unit is fit for a variety of deployments in construction, mining, bus and trucking, along with marine and ground support equipment.
Features include very high efficiency of up to 95%, high reliability, low output voltage noise, and excellent dynamic response to load/input changes. Plus, the 700DNG40-24-8 converter is parallelable up to 8 units, and includes optional UDS functionality, CAN FD and cybersecurity.
The new 700DNG40-24-8 DC-DC converter is available immediately. Please contact Bel for stocking package pricing or modified and custom designs. Visit company representatives at The Battery Show North America on September 12-14, booth #936.
Summary
- Product Series:DNG
- Applications: eMobility
- Distribution Availability: Digikey, Mouser
About Cinch
Bel(NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that include circuit protection, connectors, cable assemblies, discrete components, magnetics and power supplies. The company serves a global market and operates facilities around the world.
Media Contact
Theresa Schroeder
Theresa.Schroeder@belf.com
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Bel Fuse Inc. published this content on 06 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2023 14:47:04 UTC.