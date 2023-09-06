Santa Clara, CA. [Sep 6, 2023] Bel Fuse Inc, a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect, and connect electronic circuits, today announced the release of the Bel Power Solutions 700DNG40-24-8, the second generation 4 kW liquid cooled DC-DC converter. The unit creates DC voltages in hybrid and electric vehicles suitable to power low voltage accessories, replacing a traditional alternator.

The new converter is smaller and operates at a wider input voltage range from 450 to 900 Vdc than its 700DNC40-24-8G predecessor, delivering up to 4000 W of output power. Housed in a compact design weighing only 4.5kg, the unit is fit for a variety of deployments in construction, mining, bus and trucking, along with marine and ground support equipment.

Features include very high efficiency of up to 95%, high reliability, low output voltage noise, and excellent dynamic response to load/input changes. Plus, the 700DNG40-24-8 converter is parallelable up to 8 units, and includes optional UDS functionality, CAN FD and cybersecurity.

The new 700DNG40-24-8 DC-DC converter is available immediately. Please contact Bel for stocking package pricing or modified and custom designs. Visit company representatives at The Battery Show North America on September 12-14, booth #936.

