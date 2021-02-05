Log in
Bel Fuse : Stewart Connector Introduces Category 8.1 to Category 8.2 Twisted Pair Ethernet Hybrid Patch Cords

02/05/2021 | 02:36am EST
Glen Rock, PA, [February 05, 2021] Stewart Connector, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) introduces Category 8.1 to Category 8.2 twisted pair Ethernet hybrid patch cords, further adding to their high-speed solution offering.

Category 8.1 and 8.2 products are cost-effective solutions for data centers looking to upgrade data transmission speeds without having to switch to a fiber optic solution. Stewart Connector recently released the Category 8.2 series which is the highest performing Ethernet twisted pair connectivity system available today with an ARJ45 interface. The Category 8.2 ARJ45 interface allows each individual signal pair to be individually shielded end to end in the channel, eliminating pair to pair and alien crosstalk. These new hybrid patch cords combine the Category 8.1 RJ45 interface with the high-performance ARJ45 interface through a patch cord assembly. Hybrid cables offer the user the ability to utilize the highest performing structured cabling system and allow for interface compatibility with the industry standard RJ45 interfaces on switches, routers, servers, and data storage devices. The hybrid patch cord has a performance level of Category 8.1 and can support 25 and 40 Gbps Ethernet transmission speeds over copper twisted pair.

For more information on the Category 8.1 to Category 8.2 Twisted Pair Ethernet Hybrid Patch Cords, visit the product page, or download the brochure. Products are available through our distribution partners; DigiKey and Mouser.

About Stewart Connector

Stewart Connector, a Bel group company is a global manufacturer of high-speed connectors used in data communication applications. Learn more about Stewart Connector at belfuse.com/stewart-connector and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.

About Bel

Bel (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) belfuse.com designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Media Contact:
Audre Schneider
audre.schneider@eu.cinch.com

Disclaimer

Bel Fuse Inc. published this content on 05 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2021 07:35:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
