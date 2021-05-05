Bel Fuse : New SPDL Series 2-line SMD Chokes Suppresses Differential Mode Noise

Lynbrook, NY [May 5, 2021] Signal Transformer, a Bel group company, announces the introduction of the SPDL Series line of miniaturized Surface Mount (SMD) common mode chokes for network communication applications in automotive (AECQ-200), infotainment, multimedia, and a host of personal computer products.

Utilizing the latest winding technology, the SPDL Series achieves effective differential mode noise suppression for high-speed signal lines. Available in four different surface mount package sizes and a wide assortment of impedance values, the SPDL Series supports EMI suppression for Ethernet, CAN, Flexray, USB and proprietary data signals.

SPDL Series of SMD chokes feature an impedance range of 90 to 2200 ohms, rated current capacity from 150mA to 400mA and an operating temperature range from -40 °C to +125 °C. Four different footprints of the SPDL metric size codes include 2012, 3216, 3225 and 4532 type.

Summary

Part number: SPDL 2012, SPDL 3216, SPDL 3225, SPDL 4532

Applications: Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics

Distribution availability:Digkey, Mouser

Datasheets: SPDL Datasheet

About Bel

Signal is a Bel group company (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB). Bel designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that include circuit protection, connectors, cable assemblies, discrete components, magnetics and power supplies. The Company serves a global market and operates facilities around the world.

Media Contact:

Theresa Schroeder

Theresa.Schroeder@belf.com