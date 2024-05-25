Bel Power Solutions, a Bel group company, is set to exhibit at the iVT Expo, an annual international exhibition that showcases the components, services and technologies that go into production of next generation industrial vehicles.

Bel will be showcasing their latest eMobility power supplies that provide a wide range of on-board power conversion products in hybrid and electric vehicles that are suitable for trucks, buses, and other HEV applications.

iVT is a prime networking opportunity, enabling attendees to connect with peers, potential partners, and industry influencers to exchange ideas and seek innovations and solutions within the industry. It will be held at Cologne Messe, Germany on June 26 & 27, 2024.

Bel Power Solutions Booth: Hall 11.1, Booth 3052

Learn more about Bel Power Solutions

About Bel

Bel (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that include circuit protection, connectors, cable assemblies, discrete components, magnetics and power supplies. The Company serves a global market and operates facilities around the world.

Media Contact

Bel Fuse, Inc.

Theresa Schroeder

Theresa.Schroeder@belf.com