[April 11, 2024] Bel Power Solutions, a bel group company, is set to exhibit at the 2024 OCP Regional Summit. OCP is a global organization that promotes the development and adoption of open scalable computing infrastructure and works to drive innovation in hardware and software design. The goal of this event is to bring industry experts, researchers, and practitioners together to discuss the latest in the industry.

Bel will be participating with our partner Circle B, where Bel will be demonstrating their best-in-class Front End power supplies that are suitable for data center, high performance servers, routers, and switches applications.

OCP will be held at the Lisbon Congress Centre from April 24-25.

Bel Power Solutions Booth: A22

Learn more about Bel Power Solutions Front End Solutions

About Bel

Bel (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that include circuit protection, connectors, cable assemblies, discrete components, magnetics and power supplies. The Company serves a global market and operates facilities around the world.

