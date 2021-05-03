Bel Reports First Quarter 2021 Results 05/03/2021 | 07:30am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a designer, manufacturer and provider of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights Net sales of $110.6 million represent a 6.4% increase from $104.0 million in last year's first quarter

Gross profit of $24.3 million, or 21.9% of net sales, compared to $25.8 million, or 24.8% of net sales in Q1-20

GAAP net earnings of $3.2 million (leading to GAAP EPS of $0.24 per Class A share and $0.26 per Class B share) versus GAAP net loss of $(3.8) million in Q1-20 (GAAP net loss per share of $(0.30) per Class A share and $(0.31) per Class B share)

Sale of Hong Kong property resulted in $6.2 million gain in Q1-21 which contributed to improved net earnings in Q1-21

Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 compared to $1.2 million in Q1-20 Daniel Bernstein, President and CEO, said, “Strength in orders throughout each of our product groups contributed to a 6% increase in sales compared to last year’s first quarter and a record backlog level of $234 million as of the end of the quarter. The sale of a property in Hong Kong contributed a $6.2 million gain, leading to improved net earnings and EPS versus last year’s first quarter. “Continued improvement in Bel’s Power Solutions and Protection segment was led by an increase in CUI sales of $2.1 million (26%), a $1.6 million (61%) increase in fuse sales, and a $1.5 million (100%) increase in sales of product going into the eMobility end market. Bel also closed on its acquisition of EOS Power on March 31st, and we anticipate EOS to be accretive to our results beginning in the second quarter of 2021. “Our Connectivity Solutions business is progressing as planned with the integration of its acquisition of rms Connector in January 2021. Rms was accretive to Bel’s results, contributing $2.1 million of sales and $411,000 of net earnings in the first quarter of 2021. The Connectivity group also saw a partial recovery in commercial aerospace sales during the first quarter, with sales into this end market increasing $1.2 million (57%) sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2020. “Bel’s Magnetic Solutions group continued to have strong bookings in the first quarter, and we anticipate the increase in demand from recent quarters to translate into higher sales for this group during the second and third quarters of 2021. “Looking ahead, our backlog of orders continues to grow, and reached $264 million by the end of April. While our scheduled shipments are indicative of stronger sales in the second and third quarters, raw material shortages and long lead times on some semiconductors and certain other raw materials may impact the ultimate timing of those shipments. We have been managing the situation to date and have extended our own lead times to customers in response, and anticipate material availability and extended lead times being a factor for the foreseeable future. Positive contributions to net earnings are expected from the recent acquisitions of rms and EOS, coupled with cost savings from the 2020 restructuring efforts, and we will continue to pursue opportunities to optimize our cost structure and mitigate the impacts of higher input costs throughout the year,” concluded Mr. Bernstein. Non-GAAP financial measures, such as Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, exclude the impact of acquisition-related costs, restructuring charges and gain on sale of property. Please refer to the financial information included with this press release for reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to Non-GAAP financial measures and our explanation of why we present Non-GAAP financial measures. Conference Call

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world. Forward-Looking Statements

We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.belfuse.com, in the "Investor Relations" section. We use our website as a means of disclosing material, otherwise non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document. [Financial tables follow] Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 Net sales $ 110,643 $ 103,978 Cost of sales 86,384 78,220 Gross profit 24,259 25,758 As a % of net sales 21.9 % 24.8 % Research and development costs 4,986 6,059 Selling, general and administrative expenses 20,995 20,690 As a % of net sales 19.0 % 19.9 % Restructuring charges - 128 Gain on sale of property (6,175 ) - Income (loss) from operations 4,453 (1,119 ) As a % of net sales 4.0 % -1.1 % Interest expense (801 ) (1,351 ) Other income/expense, net 546 (2,106 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes 4,198 (4,576 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 999 (772 ) Effective tax rate 23.8 % 16.9 % Net earnings (loss) $ 3,199 $ (3,804 ) As a % of net sales 2.9 % -3.7 % Weighted average number of shares outstanding: Class A common shares - basic and diluted 2,145 2,145 Class B common shares - basic and diluted 10,203 10,123 Net earnings (loss) per common share: Class A common shares - basic and diluted $ 0.24 $ (0.30 ) Class B common shares - basic and diluted $ 0.26 $ (0.31 ) (1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2021 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, unaudited) March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 74,040 $ 84,939 Accounts receivable, net 74,070 71,372 Inventories 106,737 100,133 Other current assets 24,513 23,771 Total current assets 279,360 280,216 Property, plant and equipment, net 37,865 34,501 Right-of-use assets 12,615 14,217 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 89,664 89,755 Other assets 35,643 35,177 Total assets $ 455,146 $ 453,866 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 42,452 $ 39,774 Current portion of long-term debt 6,779 5,286 Operating lease liability, current 6,409 6,591 Other current liabilities 34,055 35,885 Total current liabilities 89,695 87,536 Long-term debt 107,472 110,294 Operating lease liability, long-term 6,532 8,064 Other liabilities 65,124 62,173 Total liabilities 268,823 268,067 Stockholders' equity 186,323 185,799 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 455,146 $ 453,866 (1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2021 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA(2) (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 2020 GAAP Net earnings (loss) $ 3,199 $ (3,804 ) Interest expense 801 1,351 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 999 (772 ) Depreciation and amortization 4,145 4,126 EBITDA $ 9,144 $ 901 % of net sales 8.3 % 0.9 % Unusual or special items: Gain on sale of property (6,175 ) - Restructuring charges - 128 Acquisition-related costs 166 186 Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,135 $ 1,215 % of net sales 2.8 % 1.2 % (1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2021 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) In this press release and supplemental information, we have included Non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We present results adjusted to exclude the effects of certain specified items and their related tax impact that would otherwise be included under GAAP, to aid in comparisons with other periods. We may use Non-GAAP financial measures to determine performance-based compensation and management believes that this information may be useful to investors.

Bel Fuse Inc. Supplementary Information(1) Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures(2) (in thousands (except per share amounts), unaudited) The following tables detail the impact that certain unusual or special items had on the Company's net earnings per common Class A and Class B basic and diluted shares ("EPS") and the line items in which these items were included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations. Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Reconciling Items Earnings (loss) before taxes Provision for income taxes Net earnings (loss) Class A EPS(3) Class B EPS(3) (Loss) earnings before taxes (Benefit from) provision for income taxes Net (loss) earnings Class A EPS(3) Class B EPS(3) GAAP measures $ 4,198 $ 999 $ 3,199 $ 0.24 $ 0.26 $ (4,576 ) $ (772 ) $ (3,804 ) $ (0.30 ) $ (0.31 ) Items included in SG&A expenses: Acquisition-related costs 166 38 128 0.01 0.01 186 43 143 0.01 0.01 Gain on sale of property (6,175 ) - (6,175 ) (0.48 ) (0.50 ) - - - - - Restructuring charges - - - - - 128 29 99 0.01 0.01 Non-GAAP measures $ (1,811 ) $ 1,037 $ (2,848 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (0.23 ) $ (4,262 ) $ (700 ) $ (3,562 ) $ (0.28 ) $ (0.29 ) (1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2021 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission. (2) In this press release and supplemental information, we have included Non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We present results adjusted to exclude the effects of certain specified items and their related tax impact that would otherwise be included under GAAP, to aid in comparisons with other periods. We may use Non-GAAP financial measures to determine performance-based compensation and management believes that this information may be useful to investors. (3) Individual amounts of earnings per share may not agree to the total due to rounding.

