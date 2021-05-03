Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Bel Fuse Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BELFA   US0773472016

BEL FUSE INC.

(BELFA)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 04/30 04:00:00 pm
18.91 USD   +13.23%
07:42aBEL FUSE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:33aBEL FUSE  : Earnings Flash (BELFA) BEL FUSE Reports Q1 Loss $-0.23
MT
07:30aBel Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Bel Reports First Quarter 2021 Results

05/03/2021 | 07:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB), a designer, manufacturer and provider of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced preliminary financial results for the first quarter of 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights

  • Net sales of $110.6 million represent a 6.4% increase from $104.0 million in last year's first quarter
  • Gross profit of $24.3 million, or 21.9% of net sales, compared to $25.8 million, or 24.8% of net sales in Q1-20
  • GAAP net earnings of $3.2 million (leading to GAAP EPS of $0.24 per Class A share and $0.26 per Class B share) versus GAAP net loss of $(3.8) million in Q1-20 (GAAP net loss per share of $(0.30) per Class A share and $(0.31) per Class B share)
  • Sale of Hong Kong property resulted in $6.2 million gain in Q1-21 which contributed to improved net earnings in Q1-21
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $3.1 compared to $1.2 million in Q1-20

Daniel Bernstein, President and CEO, said, “Strength in orders throughout each of our product groups contributed to a 6% increase in sales compared to last year’s first quarter and a record backlog level of $234 million as of the end of the quarter.  The sale of a property in Hong Kong contributed a $6.2 million gain, leading to improved net earnings and EPS versus last year’s first quarter.

“Continued improvement in Bel’s Power Solutions and Protection segment was led by an increase in CUI sales of $2.1 million (26%), a $1.6 million (61%) increase in fuse sales, and a $1.5 million (100%) increase in sales of product going into the eMobility end market.  Bel also closed on its acquisition of EOS Power on March 31st, and we anticipate EOS to be accretive to our results beginning in the second quarter of 2021.

“Our Connectivity Solutions business is progressing as planned with the integration of its acquisition of rms Connector in January 2021.  Rms was accretive to Bel’s results, contributing $2.1 million of sales and $411,000 of net earnings in the first quarter of 2021.  The Connectivity group also saw a partial recovery in commercial aerospace sales during the first quarter, with sales into this end market increasing $1.2 million (57%) sequentially from the fourth quarter of 2020. 

“Bel’s Magnetic Solutions group continued to have strong bookings in the first quarter, and we anticipate the increase in demand from recent quarters to translate into higher sales for this group during the second and third quarters of 2021.

“Looking ahead, our backlog of orders continues to grow, and reached $264 million by the end of April.  While our scheduled shipments are indicative of stronger sales in the second and third quarters, raw material shortages and long lead times on some semiconductors and certain other raw materials may impact the ultimate timing of those shipments.  We have been managing the situation to date and have extended our own lead times to customers in response, and anticipate material availability and extended lead times being a factor for the foreseeable future.  Positive contributions to net earnings are expected from the recent acquisitions of rms and EOS, coupled with cost savings from the 2020 restructuring efforts, and we will continue to pursue opportunities to optimize our cost structure and mitigate the impacts of higher input costs throughout the year,” concluded Mr. Bernstein. 

Non-GAAP financial measures, such as Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, exclude the impact of acquisition-related costs, restructuring charges and gain on sale of property. Please refer to the financial information included with this press release for reconciliations of GAAP financial measures to Non-GAAP financial measures and our explanation of why we present Non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call
Bel has scheduled a conference call at 11:00 a.m. ET today.  To participate in the conference call, investors should dial 866-248-8441, or 323-289-6576 if dialing internationally. The presentation will additionally be broadcast live over the Internet and will be available at https://ir.belfuse.com/events-and-presentations. The webcast will be available via replay for a period of 20 days at this same Internet address.  For those unable to access the live call, a telephone replay will be available at 844-512-2921, or 412-317-6671 if dialing internationally, using access code 2660531 after 2:00 p.m. ET, also for 20 days.

About Bel
Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits.  These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, medical, transportation and broadcasting industries.  Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies).  The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements
Non-historical information contained in this press release (including the statements regarding the anticipated impact of the acquired EOS Power business on our results, anticipated higher sales for our Magnetic Solutions group during the second and third quarters as a result of strong bookings in the first quarter, expectations regarding our scheduled backlog as an indicator of stronger sales in the second and third quarters, expected contributions to net earnings from our rms and EOS acquisitions and cost savings from restructuring efforts, and our efforts to continue to optimize our cost structure) are forward-looking statements (as described under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from Bel's projections. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the impact of public health crises (such as the governmental, social and economic effects of COVID-19); the effects of business and economic conditions; difficulties associated with integrating previously acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; the impact of changes to U.S. trade and tariff policies; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties impacting our business, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Non-GAAP measures identified in this press release as well as in the supplementary information to this press release (Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA) are not measures of performance under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP").  These measures should not be considered a substitute for, and the reader should also consider, income from operations, net earnings, earnings per share and other measures of performance as defined by GAAP as indicators of our performance or profitability. Our Non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to other similarly-titled captions of other companies due to differences in the method of calculation.  We present results adjusted to exclude the effects of certain unusual or special items and their related tax impact that would otherwise be included under U.S. GAAP, to aid in comparisons with other periods.  We may use Non-GAAP financial measures to determine performance-based compensation and management believes that this information may be useful to investors.

Website Information
We routinely post important information for investors on our website, www.belfuse.com, in the "Investor Relations" section. We use our website as a means of disclosing material, otherwise non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Investor Relations section of our website, in addition to following our press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts. The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

[Financial tables follow]

 

 
Bel Fuse Inc.
Supplementary Information(1)
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 
  2021  2020 
         
Net sales $110,643  $103,978 
Cost of sales  86,384   78,220 
Gross profit  24,259   25,758 
As a % of net sales  21.9%  24.8%
         
Research and development costs  4,986   6,059 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  20,995   20,690 
As a % of net sales  19.0%  19.9%
Restructuring charges  -   128 
Gain on sale of property  (6,175)  - 
         
Income (loss) from operations  4,453   (1,119)
As a % of net sales  4.0%  -1.1%
         
Interest expense  (801)  (1,351)
Other income/expense, net  546   (2,106)
Earnings (loss) before income taxes  4,198   (4,576)
         
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes  999   (772)
Effective tax rate  23.8%  16.9%
Net earnings (loss) $3,199  $(3,804)
As a % of net sales  2.9%  -3.7%
         
Weighted average number of shares outstanding:        
Class A common shares - basic and diluted  2,145   2,145 
Class B common shares - basic and diluted  10,203   10,123 
         
Net earnings (loss) per common share:        
Class A common shares - basic and diluted $0.24  $(0.30)
Class B common shares - basic and diluted $0.26  $(0.31)
 
(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2021 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
 


 
Bel Fuse Inc.
Supplementary Information(1)
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands, unaudited)
 
  March 31, 2021  December 31, 2020 
Assets        
Current assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $74,040  $84,939 
Accounts receivable, net  74,070   71,372 
Inventories  106,737   100,133 
Other current assets  24,513   23,771 
Total current assets  279,360   280,216 
Property, plant and equipment, net  37,865   34,501 
Right-of-use assets  12,615   14,217 
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net  89,664   89,755 
Other assets  35,643   35,177 
Total assets $455,146  $453,866 
         
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity        
Current liabilities:        
Accounts payable $42,452  $39,774 
Current portion of long-term debt  6,779   5,286 
Operating lease liability, current  6,409   6,591 
Other current liabilities  34,055   35,885 
Total current liabilities  89,695   87,536 
Long-term debt  107,472   110,294 
Operating lease liability, long-term  6,532   8,064 
Other liabilities  65,124   62,173 
Total liabilities  268,823   268,067 
Stockholders' equity  186,323   185,799 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $455,146  $453,866 
 
(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2021 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
 


 
Bel Fuse Inc.
Supplementary Information(1)
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Earnings to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA(2)
(in thousands, unaudited)
 
  Three Months Ended 
  March 31, 
  2021  2020 
         
GAAP Net earnings (loss) $3,199  $(3,804)
Interest expense  801   1,351 
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes  999   (772)
Depreciation and amortization  4,145   4,126 
EBITDA $9,144  $901 
% of net sales  8.3%  0.9%
         
Unusual or special items:        
Gain on sale of property  (6,175)  - 
Restructuring charges  -   128 
Acquisition-related costs  166   186 
         
Adjusted EBITDA $3,135  $1,215 
% of net sales  2.8%  1.2%
 
(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2021 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
(2) In this press release and supplemental information, we have included Non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We present results adjusted to exclude the effects of certain specified items and their related tax impact that would otherwise be included under GAAP, to aid in comparisons with other periods. We may use Non-GAAP financial measures to determine performance-based compensation and management believes that this information may be useful to investors.
 


 
Bel Fuse Inc.
Supplementary Information(1)
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures(2)
(in thousands (except per share amounts), unaudited)
 
The following tables detail the impact that certain unusual or special items had on the Company's net earnings per common Class A and Class B basic and diluted shares ("EPS") and the line items in which these items were included in the condensed consolidated statements of operations.
 
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2021  Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 
Reconciling Items Earnings (loss) before taxes  Provision for income taxes  Net earnings (loss)  Class A EPS(3)  Class B EPS(3)  (Loss) earnings before taxes  (Benefit from) provision for income taxes  Net (loss) earnings  Class A EPS(3)  Class B EPS(3) 
                                         
GAAP measures $4,198  $999  $3,199  $0.24  $0.26  $(4,576) $(772) $(3,804) $(0.30) $(0.31)
Items included in SG&A expenses:                                        
Acquisition-related costs  166   38   128   0.01   0.01   186   43   143   0.01   0.01 
Gain on sale of property  (6,175)  -   (6,175)  (0.48)  (0.50)  -   -   -   -   - 
Restructuring charges  -   -   -   -   -   128   29   99   0.01   0.01 
Non-GAAP measures $(1,811) $1,037  $(2,848) $(0.23) $(0.23) $(4,262) $(700) $(3,562) $(0.28) $(0.29)
 
(1) The supplementary information included in this press release for 2021 is preliminary and subject to change prior to the filing of our upcoming Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
(2) In this press release and supplemental information, we have included Non-GAAP financial measures, including Non-GAAP net earnings, Non-GAAP EPS, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. We present results adjusted to exclude the effects of certain specified items and their related tax impact that would otherwise be included under GAAP, to aid in comparisons with other periods. We may use Non-GAAP financial measures to determine performance-based compensation and management believes that this information may be useful to investors.
(3) Individual amounts of earnings per share may not agree to the total due to rounding.
 


  
Investor Contact:
Darrow Associates
tel 516.419.9915
pseltzberg@darrowir.com		Company Contact:
Daniel Bernstein
President
ir@belf.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about BEL FUSE INC.
07:42aBEL FUSE : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07:33aBEL FUSE  : Earnings Flash (BELFA) BEL FUSE Reports Q1 Loss $-0.23
MT
07:30aBel Reports First Quarter 2021 Results
GL
04/26Bel Will Report First Quarter 2021 Results on May 3, 2021
GL
04/14BEL FUSE INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/31Bel Announces Closing Acquisition of EOS
GL
03/31BEL FUSE  : Cinch Connectivity Solutions Introduces EMI Filtered Insert Solution..
PU
03/18BEL FUSE  : Backwards Compatible, Cost-Saving Solution Supporting 25 and 40 Gbps..
PU
03/16BEL FUSE  : New Power Over Ethernet Magnetic Modules Support Higher Power, Exten..
PU
03/12BEL FUSE  : NJ Changes in Registrant's Certifying Accountant, Financial Statemen..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 485 M - -
Net income 2021 10,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 244 M 244 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,50x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,48x
Nbr of Employees 6 400
Free-Float 69,9%
Chart BEL FUSE INC.
Duration : Period :
Bel Fuse Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BEL FUSE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 21,00 $
Last Close Price 18,91 $
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel J. Bernstein President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Farouq Tuweiq Chief Financial Officer
Dennis Ackerman Vice President-Operations
John F. Tweedy Independent Director
Mark B. Segall Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
BEL FUSE INC.42.39%244
BOE TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED22.17%38 433
HEXAGON AB7.68%35 011
SUNNY OPTICAL TECHNOLOGY (GROUP) COMPANY LIMITED11.61%26 670
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION26.91%26 094
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED14.23%16 595
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ