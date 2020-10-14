Bel Fuse : Stewart Connector Expands the Vertical SealJack™ PCB Mount Series

Glen Rock, PA, [October 14, 2020] Stewart Connector, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and world-class supplier of RJ45 connectors used in Ethernet communications, expands the Vertical SealJack™ PCB Mount Series with new mounting and LED indicator options.

Blind pocket panel mounting versions designed for #4-40 UNC and M3X0.5 threaded screws offer additional rear panel mounting options for more efficient product assembly. The expanded series complements the existing front panel bolt and nut thru-hole mount products. LED configurations signal network traffic and status. Ethernet transmission speeds of 10/100BASE-T up to 10GBASE-T are supported by the Vertical SealJack PCB Mount Series making it ideally suited for rugged computing, industrial equipment, transportation, energy, and medical applications. The entire Vertical SealJack PCB Mount Series is IP67 rated to ensure liquids and debris do not pass through the connector and damage sensitive components on the PCB side of the enclosure.

Part Numbers:

SS-60400-002

SS-60400-003

SS-60400-005

SS-60400-006

Stewart Connector's Vertical SealJack PCB Mount Series is in stock with Digi-Key, Newark, and Mouser.For detailed product information, visit the product page or download the datasheet.

For technical inquiries please email techhelp@belf.com.

