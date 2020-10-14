Log in
Bel Fuse : Stewart Connector Expands the Vertical SealJack™ PCB Mount Series

10/14/2020 | 11:15am EDT

Glen Rock, PA, [October 14, 2020] Stewart Connector, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and world-class supplier of RJ45 connectors used in Ethernet communications, expands the Vertical SealJack™ PCB Mount Series with new mounting and LED indicator options.

Blind pocket panel mounting versions designed for #4-40 UNC and M3X0.5 threaded screws offer additional rear panel mounting options for more efficient product assembly. The expanded series complements the existing front panel bolt and nut thru-hole mount products. LED configurations signal network traffic and status. Ethernet transmission speeds of 10/100BASE-T up to 10GBASE-T are supported by the Vertical SealJack PCB Mount Series making it ideally suited for rugged computing, industrial equipment, transportation, energy, and medical applications. The entire Vertical SealJack PCB Mount Series is IP67 rated to ensure liquids and debris do not pass through the connector and damage sensitive components on the PCB side of the enclosure.

Part Numbers:
SS-60400-002
SS-60400-003
SS-60400-005
SS-60400-006

Stewart Connector's Vertical SealJack PCB Mount Series is in stock with Digi-Key, Newark, and Mouser.For detailed product information, visit the product page or download the datasheet.
For technical inquiries please email techhelp@belf.com.

About Bel

Bel (www.belfuse.com) designs, manufactures and markets a broad array of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits. These products are primarily used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, military, aerospace, transportation and broadcasting industries. Bel's product groups include Magnetic Solutions (integrated connector modules, power transformers, power inductors and discrete components), Power Solutions and Protection (front-end, board-mount and industrial power products, module products and circuit protection), and Connectivity Solutions (expanded beam fiber optic, copper-based, RF and RJ connectors and cable assemblies). The Company operates facilities around the world.

Forward Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained in this press release, the matters discussed in this press release are forward looking statements as described under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from Bel's projections. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such statements are: the market concerns facing our customers; the continuing viability of sectors that rely on our products; the effects of business and economic conditions; difficulties associated with integrating recently acquired companies; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; risks associated with foreign currencies; uncertainties associated with legal proceedings; the market's acceptance of the Company's new products and competitive responses to those new products; our ongoing evaluation of the consequences of the U.S. Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; the impact of changes to U.S. trade and tariff policies; and the risk factors detailed from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. In light of the risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking statement will in fact prove to be correct. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Contact
Audre Schneider
Audre.Schneider@eu.cinch.com

Disclaimer

Bel Fuse Inc. published this content on 14 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2020 15:14:08 UTC

