Bel Fuse : Stewart Connector Introduces Category 8.1 Cable Assemblies Ideal for High Noise Environments

Glen Rock, PA, [November 05, 2020] Stewart Connector, a Bel group company, (NASDAQ: BELFA and BELFB) and world-class manufacturer of high-speed connectors used in data communication applications introduces their Category 8.1 cable assemblies (patch cords) that support 25 and 40 Gbps Ethernet transmission speeds over balanced twisted-pair copper cabling. They are designed to meet Category 8.1 performance standards as defined by ISO/IEC 11801-1:2017 and ANSI/TIA-568.2-D.

Stewart Connector's Category 8.1 cable assemblies are designed to run high speeds over copper cabling while featuring industry-standard form factor RJ45 connectors on each end. The enhanced design remains reward compatible with industry-standard RJ45 jacks but enables the highest performance available today. Category 8.1 cable assemblies are a cost-effective solution for data centers looking to upgrade their data transmission speeds without switching over to a more costly fiber optic solution. The Category 8.1 cable assemblies feature aluminum PETP foil around each twisted pair to minimize internal crosstalk. This design feature is ideal for high noise environments including military applications, medical applications, and data center switch-to-server interconnections.

Stewart Connector's Category 8.1 Cable Assemblies are in stock with Digi-Key, Mouser and Newark.

For detailed product information, visit the product page or download the datasheet. For technical inquiries please email techhelp@belf.com.

