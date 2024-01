Belararox Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration company. It is focused on securing and developing resources to meet the surge in demand from the technology, battery and renewable energy markets. Its projects include Belara and Bullabulling. The Belara Project (EL9184, ELA6176 and ELA6287) is located about 100 kilometers (kms) north-northeast of Orange in Central NSW. The Belara project area is located at the northern end of the Hill End Trough in the eastern Lachlan Orogen in central New South Wales. It consists of approximately 26 exploration licences, covering over 48.8 square kilometers (km2). It is located approximately 26 kms west of Coolgardie in the Eastern Goldfields, Western Australia. The project area is situated in the Bullabulling Goldfield, which is part of the Coolgardie Goldfield covering over 900 km2 from Mt Burgess in the north to the Londonderry Pegmatite in the south and is part of the Coolgardie Geological Domain of the Kalgoorlie Geological Terrane.