Belararox Limited announced the appointment of Dr. Steve Garwin as Chief Technical Advisor for its recently acquired and prospective TMT Project in Argentina (TMT Project). Dr. Steve Garwin is a highly experienced exploration geologist with more than 35 years of experience with large- and small-scale mining companies. He is currently Chief Technical Adviser to SolGold Plc and Hot Chili Ltd, Senior Technical Advisor to Aurania Resources Ltd. and Technical Advisor to Japan Gold Corp.

Dr. Garwin is a leading authority on porphyry, epithermal and Carlin - style mineralisation in the circum - Pacific Region and is well placed to advise and direct the Company's exploration strategies at the TMT Project. Dr. Garwin's experience, expertise and qualifications. Under his services contract with the Company, which is for an initial two-year period commencing January 2024, Dr. Garwin will provide guidance for the Company's exploration strategy at the TMT Project tenements.

His role shall include site visits and the technical overview and direction of the Company's exploration programme, which is designed to develop a geological model and a resource /reserve estimate for the Project.