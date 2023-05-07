Belararox Limited Bullabulling Exploration Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - c Additionally, the project is considered highly prospective for gold.



Key Highlights



- Several new potential Lithium-Caesium-Tantalum ("LCT") pegmatite targets were identified in recently acquired drone aerial imagery across Belararox's 100% owned Bullabulling project.



- The new targets are considered prospective for lithium from pegmatites associated with the adjacent Bali Monzogranite and additional targets are present as gold in sheeted quartz veins.



- Several lithium-rich pegmatites have been identified in the same structural corridor adjacent to the Bali Monzonite and other potential pegmatite source rocks. Notable lithium projects and prospects in the immediate vicinity include Future Battery Minerals' (ASX:FBM) Kangaroo Lithium Project vii, the historical Ubini mine viii and the Red Panda prospect xi.



- Planned exploration activities include:



- Finalise review and interpretation of the recently acquired drone aerial imagery and other available satellite imagery assessing for potential pegmatite and sheeted quartz vein targets;



- Follow-up field reconnaissance mapping, rock chip sampling and Portable X-Ray Fluorescence ("XRF") analysis of all identified targets; and



- Systematic surface sampling of the most prospective targets.



Figure 1* on page 2 and Figure 2* on page 3 present the geological prospectivity for lithium and/or gold, as presented in the Key Highlights.



Managing Director, Arvind Misra, commented:



The continued exploration success at Bullabulling is an exciting development in the pipeline of activities for Belararox and represents a real opportunity in a highly prospective LCT pegmatite district in WA.



Follow-up field mapping and sampling of the highly prospective targets is soon to commence, and we aim to continue to update the market as activities progress.



Background



Belararox holds the Bullabulling Project which is comprised of 26 wholly owned tenements covering approx. 50km2 to the west of Coolgardie in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The company is pleased to announce it is assessing the LCT pegmatite potential of these tenements.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/M7103846







