Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. Belararox Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    BRX   AU0000185852

BELARAROX LIMITED

(BRX)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  11:59:20 2023-02-27 pm EST
0.2150 AUD   -6.52%
05:35pBelararox Limited Extension of Acquisition End Date of the Toro - Malambo - Tambo Project
AW
05:32pBelararox Limited (asx : BRX) Extension of Acquisition End Date of the Toro - Malambo - Tambo Project
AQ
02/27Belararox Starts Phase Two Drilling at New South Wales' VMS Belara Project
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Belararox Limited Extension of Acquisition End Date of the Toro - Malambo - Tambo Project

02/28/2023 | 05:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Extension of Acquisition End Date of the Toro - Malambo - Tambo Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX) is pleased to announce that due diligence in respect of the acquisition (Acquisition) of the Toro - Malambo - Tambo (TMT) Project in Argentina (Project) announced on 3 January 2023 is well advanced.

A successful site visit was completed by BRX in February 2023 together with the finalisation of technical, financial and corporate due diligence. Legal due diligence is still subject to independent confirmation of the good standing of the tenements to be acquired.

The Company has agreed with the Vendors to extend the End Date for the Acquisition to 5.00pm on 31 March 2023 to enable confirmation of the good standing of the Tenements. The Company is confident that due diligence will be completed before the new End Date.

Preparation of a Binding Agreement reflecting the terms of the Non -Binding Term Sheet together with key transaction documents including royalty and management agreements is well underway.



About Belararox Limited:

Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX) is a mineral explorer focused on securing and developing resources to meet the surge in demand from the technology, battery and renewable energy markets. Our projects currently include the potential for zinc, copper, gold, silver, nickel and lead resources.



Source:
Belararox Limited



Contact:

Managing Director
Belararox Limited
arvind.misra@belararox.com.au

The Capital Network
Julia Maguire
Investor and media enquiries
julia@thecapitalnetwork.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2023
All news about BELARAROX LIMITED
05:35pBelararox Limited Extension of Acquisition End Date of the Toro - Malambo - Tambo Proj..
AW
05:32pBelararox Limited (asx : BRX) Extension of Acquisition End Date of the Toro - Malambo - Ta..
AQ
02/27Belararox Starts Phase Two Drilling at New South Wales' VMS Belara Project
MT
02/27Belararox Limited Announces Phase 2 Drilling Campaign for Massive Sulphides At Belara
CI
02/27Belararox Limited Commences Phase 2 Drilling Campaign for Massive Sulphides at Belara
AW
02/27Belararox Limited (asx : BRX) Commences Phase 2 Drilling Campaign for Massive Sulphides at..
AQ
02/06Belararox Confirms Lithium Pegmatite at Bullabulling Project in Western Australia
MT
02/05Belararox Limited Identifies Lithium Pegmatite Prospectivity At its Bullabulling Projec..
CI
02/05Belararox Limited Lithium Prospectivity Identified at Bullabulling
AW
02/05Belararox Limited (asx : BRX) Lithium Prospectivity Identified at Bullabulling
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -3,07 M -2,08 M -2,08 M
Net cash 2022 2,96 M 2,00 M 2,00 M
P/E ratio 2022 -3,42x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 11,7 M 7,90 M 7,90 M
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 13,7%
Chart BELARAROX LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Belararox Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends BELARAROX LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Arvind Misra Managing Director & Director
Neil Frederick Warburton Non-Executive Chairman
Michelle Stokes Non-Executive Director
Simon Lee Robertson Non-Executive Director
A. John Traicos Secretary & Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
BELARAROX LIMITED-20.37%8
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.4.97%57 385
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION20.05%56 050
ANTOFAGASTA PLC0.55%18 423
CMOC GROUP LIMITED23.06%16 983
HINDUSTAN ZINC LIMITED-5.71%15 782