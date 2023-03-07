Advanced search
    BRX   AU0000185852

BELARAROX LIMITED

(BRX)
Delayed Australian Stock Exchange  -  06:35:53 2023-03-07 pm EST
0.2400 AUD   +4.35%
Belararox Limited Intersects Massive Sulphides at Native Bee
AW
Belararox Limited (asx : BRX) Intersects Massive Sulphides at Native Bee
AQ
Belararox Limited Extension of Acquisition End Date of the Toro - Malambo - Tambo Project
AW
Belararox Limited Intersects Massive Sulphides at Native Bee

03/07/2023 | 05:46pm EST
Massive Sulphides at Native Bee

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX), an advanced mineral explorer focused on high value clean energy metals, is pleased to announce that the first two diamonds drill holes in the recently commenced Phase 2 drill program have intersected visible massive sulphides, with the first drill hole results pictured below in Figure 1*. Phase 2 drilling has commenced at the VMS Belara Project in central NSW (Belara). The extensional drilling is intended to build upon the recently announced Inferred Resources (see ASX announcement dated 3 November 2022) and determine the potential of the Belara and Native Bee Project to host commercial quantities of mineralisation.

Managing Director, Arvind Misra, commented:

"We are excited that the first two diamond drill holes in Phase 2 drilling at Native Bee indicate this is a highly prospective asset with more massive sulphide mineralisation discovered. Drilling of the southern extension at Native Bee continues."

Phase 2 Drilling Campaign at Belara/Native Bee

Phase 2 drill program will see approximately 3,600m of diamond drilling occur at Belara and Native Bee. This resource extension focussed campaign aims to build on the previously announced maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Belara and Native Bee, comprised of an Inferred Resources of 5.0 million tonnes (Mt) at 3.41% Zinc equivalent (ZnEq) (see ASX announcement dated 3 November 2022). Specifically, the Phase 2 program is testing the exploration potential remaining along strike and at the depth of known sulphide resources at both Native Bee and Belara (see Figure 2*).

The full program is expected to take around three months (concluding in the June 2023 quarter), with final assays expected 28 days after the end of the drilling.

At Native Bee, Phase 2 drilling will aim to identify additional mineralisation along strike and in the vicinity of the old Native Bee mine area and assess further mineralisation potential identified in a coincident Gradient Array Induced Polarisation (GAIP) - airborne magnetics first derivative (1VD) - gravity anomaly, which extends from the area of the known mineral resource southwards (see Figures 2, 3 and 4*).

NBDD007 intersected visible chalcopyrite (copper) and sphalerite (zinc) sulphides from 151.45m to 158.70m (Figure 1 and Table 2*). The mineralised intersections in NBDD007 confirms the continuity of the mineralisation down dip of NBRC001 (2.0m at 4.46% Zn and 0.31% Cu from 88.0m) and to the south of NBRC002 (6.0m at 2.12% Zn and 0.19% Cu from 167.0m, see Figure 4*).

NBDD008 intersected visible chalcopyrite (copper) and sphalerite (zinc) sulphides from 205.10m to 211.23m and confirms additional massive sulphide mineralisation extending to the south of the defined resources at Native Bee (see ASX release dated 3 November 2022).

At Belara, mineralisation is open to the north and down-dip, with the aim of identifying additional high-grade mineralisation during Phase 2 drilling.

Drill hole BLRC019D from Phase 1 drilling intersected significantly wider and higher-grade base metal mineralisation than targeted (refer to ASX announcement dated 12 September 2022).

As such, Phase 2 drilling will target the continuation of high-grade mineralisation intersected in BLRC019D and from previous drilling (B021, B033 and B032; see Figure 5*).

Belara Regional

ELA6287 was granted as EL9523 on 7th February 2023 for five years and ELA6176 was granted as EL9538 on 27th February 2023 for five years. The granting of these applications will unlock a further 20km of prospective host rocks and structural corridor south of Belara and Native Bee where no exploration work has been carried out, a trend that includes the old Ben Buckley base metal deposit.

In addition, a close spaced airborne magnetic survey will be completed over portions of the 20km structural corridor south of Belara and Native Bee (see Figure 6). It is envisaged this survey will identify targets for follow-up ground truthing, including mapping, sampling, and ground-based geophysics.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/ZQ4NMPDS



About Belararox Limited:

Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX) is a mineral explorer focused on securing and developing resources to meet the surge in demand from the technology, battery and renewable energy markets. Our projects currently include the potential for zinc, copper, gold, silver, nickel and lead resources.



Source:
Belararox Limited



Contact:

Managing Director
Belararox Limited
arvind.misra@belararox.com.au

The Capital Network
Julia Maguire
Investor and media enquiries
julia@thecapitalnetwork.com.au

© ABN Newswire 2023
